Read full article on original website
Related
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 27, 2022
Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1 (OT) Allderdice at Brashear, 7 p.m. Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m. Moon at South Fayette, 7 p.m. Big East. Gateway at Hempfield, 7 p.m. Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. Northeast. Fox Chapel...
Plans for athletic complex in Scranton neighborhood
SCRANTON, Pa. — There are big plans for what looks like bare bones inside a building along Washburn Street in Scranton. The West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association purchased the building last week with plans to transform the 4,500 square feet into a multi-use athletic facility. The nonprofit launched a...
Comments / 0