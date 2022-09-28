ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IDAHO STATE
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?

SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah's snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state's mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
UTAH STATE
Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river

BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
IDAHO STATE
BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California. The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.
NEVADA STATE
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah

A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
UTAH STATE
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This

Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
UTAH STATE
Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold over...
PORTLAND, OR
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE

