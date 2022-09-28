Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian becomes a hurricane again, with landfall expected in South Carolina on Friday
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida will continue to see heavy rain, flash flooding
Ian weakened early Thursday, and the storm was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm. The system brought widespread power outages in Florida.
Hurricane Ian update: Hundreds feared dead after Florida hit with 150mph winds & massive storm surge, sheriff says
HUNDREDS of people have been feared dead in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon, battering the state with 150mph winds and flooding entire counties. The storm has left a path of destruction across the Sunshine State, knocking out power grids and submerging dozens of homes underwater, prompting...
Couple Brings Alpacas Into Their Florida Home to Ride Out the Storm and People Are So Touched
With Hurricane Ian hitting Florida, people are evacuating from the coasts or sheltering in place. When disasters like this hit, many people are left wondering about how the animals are faring in the areas that are being impacted. This one family is doing what they need to do in order to keep their unusual pets safe.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were confirmed by fire officials but offered no other specifics. A local medical examiner’s office said it could not comment and any details on deaths would have to come from the sheriff’s office. In addition to the two Sanibel residents, a 38-year old man from Lake County died Wednesday in a motor vehicle accident after his vehicle hydroplaned, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Medical examiners determined that his death was storm-related.
Hurricane Ian: How will the tropical storm affect Pennsylvania, and when might it arrive?
The death toll was rising and thousand of residents desperately sought rescue Thursday as historically powerful Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, hammered Florida with heavy rain and strong winds, one of the strongest systems in U.S. history. Ian strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Wednesday and roared to the brink of Category 5 status, its...
Experienced Storm Hunter Describes 'Unnerving' Flight into Eye of Hurricane Ian: 'So Much Lightning'
"When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it," said NOAA aerospace engineer Nick Underwood Hurricane Ian is poised to be a historically devastating storm, and one hurricane hunter is stunned by what he has already witnessed. Nick Underwood, an aerospace engineer for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), got a close-up look at Hurricane Ian early on Wednesday while collecting data on the storm aboard a Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft, according to The New York Times. On Twitter, Underwood claimed the flight "was the worst...
Hurricane Ian: Mandatory Evacuations Start as Storm Starts to Move In
Parts of Florida began enacting mandatory evacuations on Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian, including the city of Tampa. The state's Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday morning, announcing the plan to facilitate evacuations. At the time of this writing, Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit Florida starting on Tuesday, with the brunt of the impact coming on Wednesday.
The remnants of Kay to deliver flooding rains to the Desert Southwest
Five days after Hurricane Kay made landfall along the Mexican coast, the storm's remnants are still causing problems hundreds of miles away.
Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast
Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus a day after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. Four people were confirmed dead in Florida. They included two residents of hard-hit Sanibel Island along Florida’s west coast, Sanibel city manager Dana Souza said late Thursday. Three other people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
