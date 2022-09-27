Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers clarifies controversial Buccaneers Jumbotron comments after Packers win
“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know if what he told Matt LaFleur about what he saw on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium even made it to the defensive guys. Also, he told @PatMcAfeeShow it was well before the 2-point play. ‘I passed along something I saw on the drive,'” Demovsky shared on Twitter.
Yardbarker
AJ Dillon pops up on Packers injury report ahead of clash vs. Patriots
The Green Bay Packers were down a handful of wide receivers in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it looks as if it’s a different position that’s banged up ahead of Week 4 . Star running back AJ Dillon was added to Green Bay’s injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots. Per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire, Dillon was limited at Packers’ practice on Wednesday with a knee issue.
3 things the Packers must fix entering Week 4 vs. Patriots
Despite winning their previous two games, there are still areas where the Green Bay Packers can improve. The Green Bay Packers responded well from their season opener, winning two in a row, including a tough road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) practices
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, nursing a shoulder injury, was a full participant at practice Thursday in London. Cook
Packers Working on Plan For Bakhtiari to Play ‘as Much as Possible’
After playing 35 snaps vs. the Buccaneers in his debut, how many snaps will David Bakhtiari get against the Patriots on Sunday?
Packers.com
Packers WR Romeo Doubs named NFL Rookie of Week 3
GREEN BAY – Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has been voted the NFL Rookie of Week 3 after catching eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-12 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Doubs caught his first NFL touchdown off a 5-yard pass from quarterback Aaron...
Green Bay Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker on the cusp of becoming one of NFL’s elite linebacking duos
De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker. One elite defender, and another who has a chance to be. Campbell is the All-Pro
