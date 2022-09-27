ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AJ Dillon pops up on Packers injury report ahead of clash vs. Patriots

The Green Bay Packers were down a handful of wide receivers in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it looks as if it’s a different position that’s banged up ahead of Week 4 . Star running back AJ Dillon was added to Green Bay’s injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots. Per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire, Dillon was limited at Packers’ practice on Wednesday with a knee issue.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

3 things the Packers must fix entering Week 4 vs. Patriots

Despite winning their previous two games, there are still areas where the Green Bay Packers can improve. The Green Bay Packers responded well from their season opener, winning two in a row, including a tough road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers WR Romeo Doubs named NFL Rookie of Week 3

GREEN BAY – Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has been voted the NFL Rookie of Week 3 after catching eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-12 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Doubs caught his first NFL touchdown off a 5-yard pass from quarterback Aaron...
GREEN BAY, WI

