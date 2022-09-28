ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

NewsChannel 36

Corning native riding out Hurricane Ian

(WENY) -- Debbie Dupuy and her husband moved down to Frostproof, Florida permanently in July from Corning. They're one of roughly 40 residents who are staying put in their housing complex, Whispering Pines, during Hurricane Ian. “Luckily, right now, we don't have any evacuation notices for our immediate area, so...
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

How will Hurricane Ian affect flights from Elmira to Florida?

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Florida this week, travel to and from the Sunshine State is facing problems. Allegiant Air, which flies out of the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, told 18 News on Sept. 27 that the company has cancelled a total of 155 flights in and out […]
ELMIRA, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Visiting the Fantastic Overlook in Mossy Bank Park in Bath, NY

Located on a bluff high overlooking Bath, NY, you’ll find the beautiful Mossy Bank Park. This 167-acre park was created in the aftermath of a wildfire in 1963 which burned much of the escarpment. The town of Bath purchased the land to create a park centered around a fantastic overlook 500 feet above the valley far below.
BATH, NY
City
Corning, NY
Syracuse.com

Get ghosted: Small Upstate NY inn named best haunted hotel in America (photos, video)

A small Upstate New York inn is winning big this year after being named the best haunted hotel in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards. Fainting Goat Island Inn, located on the border between New York and Pennsylvania in Nichols, NY, has once again been put on the haunted map. This Southern Tier guesthouse has been in the top five on USA Today’s list for at least four years running and is part the New York state Haunted History Trail.
NICHOLS, NY
Matt Blank
earnthenecklace.com

Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
DANSVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

National Weather Service Says Tornado Touched Down in the Catskills

New York isn't often associated with tornadoes. However, the National Weather Service says three separate tornadoes have down in parts of the state over the past week. The NWS says a tornado struck the town of Wayland in Steuben County the evening of September 19. NBC says a second weak tornado struck late Sunday, affecting the hamlet of Mattituck on Long Island.
WAYLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals at Riverfront Park in Sayre - When Can You See it?

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to Sayre, Pennsylvania in October. The wall will arrive by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre, arriving at approximately 12:45PM on Tuesday, October 4th. Assembly of the wall begins at 3PM on Tuesday, with the panels at the apex being placed. The remainder of the wall will begin at 8:30AM on Wednesday, and will take several hours to complete.
SAYRE, PA
chronicle-express.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires scenic woodlands above Canandaigua Lake

YATES COUNTY —The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) recently acquired 58 wooded acres on the east side of Canandaigua Lake, located on Viewboard Road in the town of Middlesex, Yates County. The land was identified as a priority for protection due to its location on a prominent hillside overlooking the lake’s eastern shore.
YATES COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Mansfield celebrates 130th anniversary of hosting world's first night football game

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WENY) - Mansfield celebrated football history on Wednesday as it marked the 130th anniversary of hosting the world's first night football game. On September 28th, 1892, Mansfield University, which was named Mansfield State Normal School at the time, hosted Wyoming Seminary of Kingston. The game was held as part of the Great Mansfield Fair at Smythe Park.
MANSFIELD, PA
Syracuse.com

Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
ITHACA, NY

