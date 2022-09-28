Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Berries with Vanilla Custard
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Berries with Vanilla Custard – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a small heavy saucepan, mix cream, egg yolks and sugar. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture is just thick enough to coat a metal spoon and a thermometer reads at least 160°. Do not allow to boil.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Harvest Bow Ties
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Harvest Bow Ties – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Spaghetti squash and bow ties make this meatless dish hearty and filling!. 1 small spaghetti squash (about 1-1/2 pounds) 12 ounces uncooked bow tie pasta (about 4-1/2 cups) 2 tablespoons olive oil.
WFMJ.com
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event
The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – Patchy fog...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
SPONSORED: All American Awards and Engraving Expands Engraving Department
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoying their newly expanded production area, All American Awards & Engraving prides itself on customer service. The company motto is: “We can put almost anything on almost everything.” If you ask the engraving department, they say, “We can engrave anything on almost everything.”
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pinto
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pinto – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pinto is an adult male Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, he is friendly, affectionate, playful, and athletic. Pinto came to the rescue...
Visit One of the Best Fall Festivals in Pennsylvania this Weekend
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Pennsylvania sure knows how to throw one. For 69 years the Keystone State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the northeast, keep reading to learn more.
explore venango
Gail Ann Harvey
Gail Ann Harvey, age 71 of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born October 26, 1950, in Meshoppen, she was a daughter of the late Grant Bowman, Sr. and Lucy Comstock Bowman. She was a homemaker and a member of the Fraternal Order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
cranberryeagle.com
Autumn festivities roll into Mars with annual Applefest
Sweet autumn cheer will return to downtown Mars this weekend for the annual Applefest on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free fall festival is run by the Mars satellite of the Rich-Mar Rotary, and this year will be the third year that the branch has organized the event. Rotary event organizer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
explore venango
David J. Burk
David J. Burk, 40, of Hovey Twp., Parker, Pa. passed away early Friday morning at Clarion Hospital of injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident late Thursday evening in Hovey Twp. Born in Grove City, Pa. on October 22, 1981, he was son of Tina Crawford Burk, who survives, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued on September 28, a crime of theft by deception on Bullion Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, was reported. Police say the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on September 6. Contact...
explore venango
Naomi J. “Jane” Miller
Naomi J. “Jane” Miller, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville. Born April 3, 1945 in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Edith Rodgers Snyder. Jane was a graduate of East Forest High...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Hitting 1-Year-Old Son Because He Was Tired and Wouldn’t Fall Asleep Faces Hearing Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly struck her one-year-old son in the face because he was crying and wouldn’t fall asleep is due in court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 20-year-old Tasha Goodman is scheduled for Wednesday, September...
explore venango
Lois “Midge” Gilfillan
Lois “Midge” Gilfillan, formerly of New Bethlehem and Warren, PA, died on August 26, 2022, at her residence in Easton, MD, with her daughter, Ellen Garrison, and son-in-law, Charles Garrison, by her side. Midge was born in Grove City, PA, daughter of Carl Martin and Olive Grace Williams.
wtae.com
Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
explore venango
YMCA to Host Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on October 29
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA will host their third annual “Trunk-or-Treat” on Saturday, October 29, for the community. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hasson Heights Hockey Dek parking lot. Youth will Trick-or-Treat through the parking lot,...
explore venango
Richard M. Swartz
Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe Street, Franklin died peacefully early Friday morning, September 23, 2022 in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born September 22, 1949 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late: Earl P. “Mike” Swartz and Rosie A. “Alice” Ritts Swartz.
Comments / 0