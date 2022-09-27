ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Polk Public Schools Will Close Tuesday and Wednesday as Hurricane Ian Approaches

12:30 P.M. UPDATE: Polk County public schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as some schools activate as storm shelters for people evacuating their homes in advance of Hurricane Ian’s high winds and rain, Polk County Public Schools announced today. All after-school events, including athletics, are being suspended both days. No decision has been made yet on whether schools will remain closed beyond Wednesday.
Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian’s Worst; Cleanup Begins

While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency’s Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station’s anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills begins rebranding efforts

The City of Zephyrhills has begun an initiative to rebrand the community — an effort that’s expected to take months, and will involve everything from the town’s logo, slogan and perceptions about the community. The city, which is now the largest municipality, has partnered with North Star...
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Highlands County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Shelters/Evacuation Centers. Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring (Special Needs) Alan...
LkldNow

Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
tampamagazines.com

The History of Tampa’s Biggest Rival High Schools

“What high school did you go to?” It’s a common question in Tampa whose answer gives special insight about a person. Today there are 28 public high schools in Hillsborough County — almost double what existed prior to 1984, when there were only eight high schools in Tampa and its immediate suburbs, one in Plant City and four in the unincorporated county. Tampa, and Hillsborough County, have experienced tremendous growth over the past 40 years. In addition to new roads, new communities and new shopping centers, there are also many new high schools. The opening of Armwood and Gaither in 1984 started a flood of new construction and 15 new high schools have opened since that time, the majority of them in unincorporated Hillsborough County.
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
News4Jax.com

Publix to close stores early in 11 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is modifying store hours in 11 Florida counties as Hurricane Ian approaches, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported. Publix closed stores in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, from Naples to Spring Hill, but some Central Florida stores near Orlando are also changing hours to close earlier than normal, according to the Publix store openings and closings map. Most of the stores on the map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Friday morning.
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pasco County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road in Dade City. Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old...
blackchronicle.com

Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

