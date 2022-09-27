Read full article on original website
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
Hurricane-Related Closings and Services; Polk Public Schools Will Stay Closed Through Thursday
Polk County public schools will be closed on Thursday, as well as today and Wednesday, the school district announced today. As Hurricane Ian approaches, LkldNow is updating our lists of major closings, shelters and other services related to the storm. Please send updates to [email protected]. Schools. Polk County Public...
Part of tree falls on home in Lakeland
A portion of a tree fell on a home in Lakeland during Hurricane Ian and now the homeowner is living in an RV because they do not have power.
Polk Public Schools Will Close Tuesday and Wednesday as Hurricane Ian Approaches
12:30 P.M. UPDATE: Polk County public schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as some schools activate as storm shelters for people evacuating their homes in advance of Hurricane Ian’s high winds and rain, Polk County Public Schools announced today. All after-school events, including athletics, are being suspended both days. No decision has been made yet on whether schools will remain closed beyond Wednesday.
Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian’s Worst; Cleanup Begins
While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency’s Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station’s anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
The Laker/Lutz News
Zephyrhills begins rebranding efforts
The City of Zephyrhills has begun an initiative to rebrand the community — an effort that’s expected to take months, and will involve everything from the town’s logo, slogan and perceptions about the community. The city, which is now the largest municipality, has partnered with North Star...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
wfla.com
Hurricane Ian: Highlands County
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Highlands County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Shelters/Evacuation Centers. Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring (Special Needs) Alan...
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
Fallen powerlines spark as Hurricane Ian moves through Winter Haven
Fallen powerlines sparked as Hurricane Ian moved through Winter Haven Wednesday night.
tampamagazines.com
The History of Tampa’s Biggest Rival High Schools
“What high school did you go to?” It’s a common question in Tampa whose answer gives special insight about a person. Today there are 28 public high schools in Hillsborough County — almost double what existed prior to 1984, when there were only eight high schools in Tampa and its immediate suburbs, one in Plant City and four in the unincorporated county. Tampa, and Hillsborough County, have experienced tremendous growth over the past 40 years. In addition to new roads, new communities and new shopping centers, there are also many new high schools. The opening of Armwood and Gaither in 1984 started a flood of new construction and 15 new high schools have opened since that time, the majority of them in unincorporated Hillsborough County.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Curfew to be set for Tampa residents ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues in its path toward Florida, local leaders in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the storm. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained there will be a curfew set in place for residents ahead of the storm hitting the area.
News4Jax.com
Publix to close stores early in 11 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is modifying store hours in 11 Florida counties as Hurricane Ian approaches, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported. Publix closed stores in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, from Naples to Spring Hill, but some Central Florida stores near Orlando are also changing hours to close earlier than normal, according to the Publix store openings and closings map. Most of the stores on the map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Friday morning.
wfla.com
Hurricane Ian: Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pasco County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road in Dade City. Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old...
Lakeland Regional Health Operational Update in Preparation for Hurricane Ian
Lakeland Regional Health has made the decision to cancel elective procedures at the medical center, as well as all physician office visits (including Urgent Care) on Wednesday September 28th and Thursday September 29th. Our corporate offices will also be closed during this time. The safety of our patients, their families,...
lkldnow.com
Polk Prepares: Tropical Storm Winds Expected Wednesday Followed by Hurricane Ian on Thursday
Marilyn and Dave Whiting, 81, decided to pack a few things, leave their home in the Schalamar retirement community off U.S. 92 and head to Tenoroc High School’s hurricane shelter Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian’s eye’s expected Thursday morning landfall. “Dave has a lot of medical...
Tornado Watch issued in Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee Counties
The Tornado Watches were issued in Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Hardee Counties and are in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
blackchronicle.com
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
