Milton, GA

11Alive

Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
fox5atlanta.com

One brother dead in fatal Decatur house fire, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least one person is dead after a home went up in flames in Decatur, fire officials say. A quiet Saturday evening on Cresta Drive took a tragic turn when flames broke out at a home. DeKalb County Fire Rescue say two men were inside the...
fox5atlanta.com

Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail

COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years

According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
truecrimedaily

82-year-old Georgia man accused of stabbing wife to death and reporting it as suicide

ROSWELL, Ga. (TCD) -- An 82-year-old man stands accused of stabbing his 80-year-old wife to death and reporting it as a suicide. According to a news release from the Roswell Police Department, on Thursday, Sept. 15, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive to a report of a suicide. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased victim, Judith Miller, suffering from a stab wound.
fox5atlanta.com

Blaze devastates Dacula home overnight, fire officials say

DACULA, Ga. - A family of six lost their home during an electrical fire in Dacula on Saturday night, fire officials said. Five adults and a child lived there, and they're receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and they're expected to recover. No one else reported injuries.
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call issued for missing 24-year-old man

UNION CITY, Ga. - Police in Union City are searching for a missing 24-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued. Austin Pike was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 near the Exxon Fuel Station on Roosevelt Highway, police...
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
