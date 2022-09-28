Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cumming City Center celebrates first major event - what future festivals are in store?Kimberly BondCumming, GA
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenDawson County, GA
Why We Fell for Fall as the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw MountainDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
1-year-old born premature dies from cardiac arrest after her father shoots at her, family says
HENRY COUNTY — A Henry County mother says her daughter came into this world early and left it way too soon. Doctors say 1-year-old Leilani died from cardiac arrest not long after her father shot at her and her mother. Thankfully, neither Leilani or her mother, Angenita Harris, were hit by the bullets.
wabe.org
Grady doctor, Emory professor on preparing for the long-term effects of Atlanta Medical Center closure
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Dr. Anwar Osborne, associate professor of internal medicine and emergency medicine at Emory University, talks about the impacts of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closure on the city’s trauma care capacity and the well-being of already stretched-thin medical professionals. Wellstar is...
Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
fox5atlanta.com
One brother dead in fatal Decatur house fire, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least one person is dead after a home went up in flames in Decatur, fire officials say. A quiet Saturday evening on Cresta Drive took a tragic turn when flames broke out at a home. DeKalb County Fire Rescue say two men were inside the...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Douglasville teen's car discovered at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for days. Officials say 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Chapel Village Court. His parents thought he was headed to school. The vehicle Kathuri was...
Father arrested after 3-month-old baby discovered with broken bones during exam, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An Oakwood man is charged with abusing his infant after a medical exam revealed his daughter had broken bones, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office. William Dorsey Raiford, 27, is facing charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Covington residents on edge after attack on popular walking trail
COVINGTON, Ga. - Some Covington residents are on edge after a violent attack on one of the area's popular walking trails. Police are searching for two men two attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail at around 8:20 p.m. Monday . According to investigators, the woman was walking her...
'If I'd gone to the VA, I would have died.' | VA hospital wait times in the metro among worst in the nation
ATLANTA — An 11Alive investigation found veterans in Georgia are waiting months for critical health care. For Atlanta's Veterans' Affairs Medical Center, the wait time for new patients to receive care is 72 days on average. The average wait time for V.A. hospitals nationally is 15 days, according to the V.A..
Carroll County man found guilty after molesting young girl for years
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, a Carroll County jury found a man guilty of molestation and other charges from an investigation that began in 2020. According to the Coweta County Judicial Circuit, evidence revealed that Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, sexually abused a young girl until she was 12 years old.
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
Gwinnett lineman, family loses home in early morning fire
DACULA, Ga. — A Gwinnett County lineman who has aided Florida during several crises leaving them without power is now in need himself. Tommy and Kristin Ledford and their two children woke up around 5 a.m. to the smoke alarms in their Dacula home going off. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years
According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
Hall County father arrested after baby taken to hospital with bone fractures
The father of a 3-month-old Hall County girl was arrested Tuesday as the result of a weeklong investigation into alleged child abuse.
fox5atlanta.com
Residents on edge following Cricket Frog Trail attack
Some Covington residents are on edge following a violent attack on a popular walking trail. Police are searching for two men who attacked a woman on the Cricket Frog Trail Monday night.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall
MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
82-year-old Georgia man accused of stabbing wife to death and reporting it as suicide
ROSWELL, Ga. (TCD) -- An 82-year-old man stands accused of stabbing his 80-year-old wife to death and reporting it as a suicide. According to a news release from the Roswell Police Department, on Thursday, Sept. 15, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive to a report of a suicide. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased victim, Judith Miller, suffering from a stab wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Blaze devastates Dacula home overnight, fire officials say
DACULA, Ga. - A family of six lost their home during an electrical fire in Dacula on Saturday night, fire officials said. Five adults and a child lived there, and they're receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and they're expected to recover. No one else reported injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call issued for missing 24-year-old man
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police in Union City are searching for a missing 24-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued. Austin Pike was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 near the Exxon Fuel Station on Roosevelt Highway, police...
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
