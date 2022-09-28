ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&M's Debuts New Color and Character - But Not Exactly

M&M's is adding another color and character to its roster, but there is a catch. Purple, the first female peanut M&M, was introduced on Wednesday, making her the first new M&M's character in a decade. Unfortunately, fans will not get to eat purple M&M's out of bags you can buy from a supermarket just yet.
The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Has Created Some Truly Insane (And Inspired) Merch

The Sanderson Sisters officially return to their bewitching antics next week — just in time for Halloween. And already the merchandise is flying off the shelves. The “Hocus Pocus” Yahtzee is currently a best seller on Amazon, and that’s not the only Sanderson sister tie-in that candle-lighting. Virgins are hyped for this spooky season. From glittering gold Hocus Pocus-themed Crocs to a Hot Topic Cardigan inspired by the one worn by an 11 year-old Thora Birch in the original film, check out some of the best “Hocus Pocus” merch to buy ahead of “Hocus Pocus 2.” In the sequel, which premieres...
Two Fortunate Fans Could Get A Magical Stay At The Official Hocus Pocus Cottage

If you’re a “Hocus Pocus” fan looking for a memorable, magical travel experience, then get out your calendar and get ready. Airbnb just announced an exclusive one-night stay available for two lucky fans in celebration of the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+ this Friday, Sept. 30. Now that the Sanderson Sisters are back, it seems like they’re in a partying mood, and they’re inviting you to Salem this October!
