I am 225: Ashley Rogillio, Louisiana’s 2021 school counselor of the year, shares her perspective on education
When Ashley Rogillio attended LSU for her masters, she always envisioned working with adults as a community counselor. Now, she spends her days in meetings and conversation with children. A school counselor at Lowery Elementary in Donaldsonville, she wouldn’t have it any other way. Whether it’s class lessons, one-on-one...
Mississippi ax-throwing bar eying a Baton Rouge location
Skål Axe Throwing is eying a former Dollar Tree on West Lee Drive for a possible third location. If approved, the bar and restaurant would be part of a growing trend that will also soon include Deep South Axe Throwing in Denham Springs, according to that company’s website.
Salsa dancing, blood orange brews and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
Try being a guest DJ for the night at the Record Party and The Brakes Bar, Thursday, Sept. 29. The Brakes Bar welcomes music lovers to spin their own tracks every Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Bring your favorite records and show off that collection and your own creativity. The...
Ales and trails: New Capital Area Craft Trail brings local breweries, distilleries and drinkers together
The Capital Area is home to many small breweries and distilleries that provide locally made spirits, ales, beers and more. Recently, nine of these boozy businesses came together to bring in more customers and to build relationships within the brewery and distillery world. And the local craft enthusiasts responded. Known...
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday
Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
Taste this: Bites and sips we loved this month
Our staff has been at it again, munching and sipping their way across Baton Rouge’s many eateries and drinking holes. Here’s some of what we enjoyed this month. “Beausoleil’s rebranding as a seafood-centric restaurant is made plain throughout its menu, which includes all sorts of creative interpretations of coastal cuisine. A must-try starter is the Seacuterie Board, Chef David Dickensauge’s fishy take on the cheeseboard trend. The latest version of this dish includes tequila and citrus marinated ceviche, smoked tuna dip, saffron infused boiled shrimp, deviled lobster salad, cumin remoulade, beet cocktail and house-made crackers, all outstanding nibbles and lots of fun to share. Our group of four enjoyed every bite, made even better by a bottle of the Orsola Gavi, an Italian white varietal I always look for on wine lists that’s dry with a lot of minerality. It’s a fantastic seafood wine.”
