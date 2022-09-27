Our staff has been at it again, munching and sipping their way across Baton Rouge’s many eateries and drinking holes. Here’s some of what we enjoyed this month. “Beausoleil’s rebranding as a seafood-centric restaurant is made plain throughout its menu, which includes all sorts of creative interpretations of coastal cuisine. A must-try starter is the Seacuterie Board, Chef David Dickensauge’s fishy take on the cheeseboard trend. The latest version of this dish includes tequila and citrus marinated ceviche, smoked tuna dip, saffron infused boiled shrimp, deviled lobster salad, cumin remoulade, beet cocktail and house-made crackers, all outstanding nibbles and lots of fun to share. Our group of four enjoyed every bite, made even better by a bottle of the Orsola Gavi, an Italian white varietal I always look for on wine lists that’s dry with a lot of minerality. It’s a fantastic seafood wine.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO