I know I keep posting these 40s and 50s street scene movies, but they are such a fascinating snapshot in the American automotive timeline. Today we’ve got film shot on train tracks running parallel to San Fernando Road in Glendale/Burbank, Pacoima and the city of San Fernando around 1950, and there is plenty to see. The post-war San Fernando Valley (north of L.A.) was a hotbed for new jobs in the aircraft and entertainment industry. As a result, these suburbs were growing in leaps & bounds, and you’ll see the results of that in this fascinating clip. Hard to believe this area just outside of Los Angeles still had narrow dirt roads and acres of undeveloped land at this point in time. Keep your eyes peeled for many cool vintage trailers, a Nash pulling a Servi-Car back to the dealership, a lowered ’41 Ford convertible with skirts, and the Whiteman Municipal Airport packed with so many interesting planes (including a glider).

