Los Angeles, CA

jalopyjournal.com

San Fernando Road in 1950

I know I keep posting these 40s and 50s street scene movies, but they are such a fascinating snapshot in the American automotive timeline. Today we’ve got film shot on train tracks running parallel to San Fernando Road in Glendale/Burbank, Pacoima and the city of San Fernando around 1950, and there is plenty to see. The post-war San Fernando Valley (north of L.A.) was a hotbed for new jobs in the aircraft and entertainment industry. As a result, these suburbs were growing in leaps & bounds, and you’ll see the results of that in this fascinating clip. Hard to believe this area just outside of Los Angeles still had narrow dirt roads and acres of undeveloped land at this point in time. Keep your eyes peeled for many cool vintage trailers, a Nash pulling a Servi-Car back to the dealership, a lowered ’41 Ford convertible with skirts, and the Whiteman Municipal Airport packed with so many interesting planes (including a glider).
SAN FERNANDO, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire

In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
PASADENA, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Riverside saint put to rest

A safe space lost a champion. A jam-packed group of more than 200 dressed like they were either at Studio 54 or their Sunday best gathered to celebrate the life of the longtime owner of the Menagerie, an LGBTQIA2+ bar in downtown Riverside on Sept. 24. David St. Pierre, owner...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ

Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert

All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
wanderwisdom.com

Hidden Bar on the Ocean in Baja Is an Easy Day Trip From Southern California

We love highlighting hidden gems and secret spots off the beaten path in and around SoCal. When people get burned out of the constant noise of Los Angeles, there are so many options nearby they can choose to get away and unwind. If you don't mind going south of the border, we're highlighting an amazing spot in Baja California that's a day trip away from LA or San Diego.
TRAVEL
CBS LA

Wild weather: Yucaipa hit with torrential rain, flash flooding

As the rest of Southern California sweltered in a mini heat wave, Yucaipa was hit with torrential rain and flash floods – just two weeks after being hit with mudslides.The flash flood warning issued for Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont came to fruition Wednesday afternoon, when heavy rain turned several streets into rivers.The latest round of flooding came just two weeks after Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rain and mudslides from the El Dorado burn scar, prompting evacuations. The body of a woman was found in San Bernardino after she was swept away by mudslides, which damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and buildings.However, there were no immediate reports of major damage from Wednesday's round of rain.Meanwhile, temperatures across the rest of Southern California were in the triple-digits, putting authorities on alert for possible wildfires.
YUCAIPA, CA
citynewsgroup.com

‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA

