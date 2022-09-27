Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Related
jalopyjournal.com
San Fernando Road in 1950
I know I keep posting these 40s and 50s street scene movies, but they are such a fascinating snapshot in the American automotive timeline. Today we’ve got film shot on train tracks running parallel to San Fernando Road in Glendale/Burbank, Pacoima and the city of San Fernando around 1950, and there is plenty to see. The post-war San Fernando Valley (north of L.A.) was a hotbed for new jobs in the aircraft and entertainment industry. As a result, these suburbs were growing in leaps & bounds, and you’ll see the results of that in this fascinating clip. Hard to believe this area just outside of Los Angeles still had narrow dirt roads and acres of undeveloped land at this point in time. Keep your eyes peeled for many cool vintage trailers, a Nash pulling a Servi-Car back to the dealership, a lowered ’41 Ford convertible with skirts, and the Whiteman Municipal Airport packed with so many interesting planes (including a glider).
SoCal to see temperatures cool slightly starting Friday
Southern California will see cooler temperatures and morning fog on Friday and through the weekend.
pasadenaweekly.com
High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire
In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heads Up For Weekend Travelers: Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures
Both freeway sections are expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
viewpointsonline.org
Riverside saint put to rest
A safe space lost a champion. A jam-packed group of more than 200 dressed like they were either at Studio 54 or their Sunday best gathered to celebrate the life of the longtime owner of the Menagerie, an LGBTQIA2+ bar in downtown Riverside on Sept. 24. David St. Pierre, owner...
KESQ
Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert
All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wanderwisdom.com
Hidden Bar on the Ocean in Baja Is an Easy Day Trip From Southern California
We love highlighting hidden gems and secret spots off the beaten path in and around SoCal. When people get burned out of the constant noise of Los Angeles, there are so many options nearby they can choose to get away and unwind. If you don't mind going south of the border, we're highlighting an amazing spot in Baja California that's a day trip away from LA or San Diego.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
Wild weather: Yucaipa hit with torrential rain, flash flooding
As the rest of Southern California sweltered in a mini heat wave, Yucaipa was hit with torrential rain and flash floods – just two weeks after being hit with mudslides.The flash flood warning issued for Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont came to fruition Wednesday afternoon, when heavy rain turned several streets into rivers.The latest round of flooding came just two weeks after Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rain and mudslides from the El Dorado burn scar, prompting evacuations. The body of a woman was found in San Bernardino after she was swept away by mudslides, which damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and buildings.However, there were no immediate reports of major damage from Wednesday's round of rain.Meanwhile, temperatures across the rest of Southern California were in the triple-digits, putting authorities on alert for possible wildfires.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
Comments / 0