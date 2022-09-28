ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing

The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
Flyers fall short in preseason tilt against Buffalo, 2-1

A 2-1 loss isn’t exactly ‘The Good Place,’ but it wasn’t all bad. It’s the preseason for everyone, right?. John Tortorella had another bird’s eye view of a young lineup assembled by Chuck Fletcher with Ian Laperriere as the bench boss. Some of the same chemistry reappeared from the 2-1 victory versus the Boston Bruins. Another line assembled by Fletcher worked, including James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Frost, and Travis Konecny.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Penguins Amongst Favorites to Win Metropolitan Division

Heading into the 2022-23 NHL season, everyone in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room is confident in their abilities to win games. National sports books recognize their confidence and natural skill set and gave the Penguins healthy odds to come out on top of the Metropolitan Division. According to DraftKings Sportsbook,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22

The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
NEWARK, NJ
Brock Mcginn
Evgeni Malkin
Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh, PA
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

