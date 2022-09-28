Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Detroit Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik scores twice in 6-2 preseason win over Penguins
Several newcomers relied upon this upcoming season made an early impression in the Detroit Red Wings' 6-2 win over the Penguins in Detroit's exhibition opener on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Free-agent signee Dominik Kubalik had two special teams goals, and prospect Elmer Soderblom and veteran Steven Kampfer both scored for the...
Yardbarker
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Yardbarker
Flyers fall short in preseason tilt against Buffalo, 2-1
A 2-1 loss isn’t exactly ‘The Good Place,’ but it wasn’t all bad. It’s the preseason for everyone, right?. John Tortorella had another bird’s eye view of a young lineup assembled by Chuck Fletcher with Ian Laperriere as the bench boss. Some of the same chemistry reappeared from the 2-1 victory versus the Boston Bruins. Another line assembled by Fletcher worked, including James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Frost, and Travis Konecny.
Yardbarker
Penguins Amongst Favorites to Win Metropolitan Division
Heading into the 2022-23 NHL season, everyone in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room is confident in their abilities to win games. National sports books recognize their confidence and natural skill set and gave the Penguins healthy odds to come out on top of the Metropolitan Division. According to DraftKings Sportsbook,...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs get First Look at Matt Murray in Game Action Against Canadiens, Where to Watch
Matt Murray was sure to temper expectations when talking about his first game in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. “It’ll be cool for sure and I want to get the most out of it and prepare for Game 1 of the season,” he said. “That’s the first step towards that.”
NHL・
Diaz-Graham Twins Making Instant Impression on Pitt Coaches
Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham are wasting no time making an impact on the Pitt Panthers.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22
The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
markerzone.com
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS RELEASE FIRST EPISODE OF ALL-ACCESS DOCU-SERIES AND IT IS EXCELLENT
The Philadelphia Flyers just released episode one of a full-access, behind the scenes docu-series, and it is both well-done and entertaining. The series will document the club's first training camp under head coach John Tortorella, who is hammering the mantra of 'setting the standard.'. More teams should do series like...
Matt Canada Has Message For Steelers Offense
Matt Canada joins many Pittsburgh Steelers in bringing a message to the team.
