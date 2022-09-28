Read full article on original website
AP_000709.333d85683ae74eaca5dffa0ee5e1ce21.1137
1d ago
Basically the same old stuff. “What are you going to give us to vote for you.” Stop the cycle of entitlement and vote for Dieruf if you want change.
Reply
4
Starboard gunner
1d ago
Dieruf is the clear answer. Democrats are leading us into a third world disaster. No more idiotic leftist mandates and fads.
Reply
4
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation founders advocating for legislative change
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity met in Frankfort for the fourth time this year to discuss criminal and juvenile justice. The commission on race and access to opportunity is hearing from Kentucky’s pioneers for change and more. Dale Robinson and Amy...
Supply in Demand: Here’s why some in Louisville continue to struggle to find affordable housing
Experts say Louisville has a pressing need for homes that low-to-moderate income residents can afford — and the pandemic has only made things worse. A 2021 the report found that local house prices were inflated by 15%.
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
'It's been time for a long time': Long-awaited Parkland library set to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders broke ground at Parkland's Free Public Library Thursday. "I want Parkland to know right now, this is the time. You are getting your library back," Attica Scott, Kentucky State Representative, said. Officials closed the Carnegie Library in 1986 due to budget cuts. Since then,...
leoweekly.com
Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations
Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
Vine Grove Police Department opens Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New efforts are underway to prevent tragic and unnecessary overdose deaths in Kentucky. A newly unveiled Narcan vending machine openly sits in Hardin County, at the Vine Grove Police Department, which worked alongside Communicare Mental Health and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department to bring the machine to people.
New initiative aims to create pathway to homeownership for west Louisville residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new initiative aims to give west Louisville families more access to homeownership. The Rotary Club of Louisville announced the launch of the West Louisville Housing Initiative on Monday. This will allow residents who may be low or middle-income access to housing. The group has partnered...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Inxeption to Invest $125 Million in New Kentucky Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
John Belski inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Beloved Louisville meteorologist John Belski received an honor from theKentucky Broadcasters Association on Monday. Belski has won countless awards during his tenure in Louisville, but now he's officially a member of the KBA Hall of Fame following his induction Monday night. He worked for WLKY in...
LMPD: Woman at UofL Health after being hit by train in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a train Thursday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m. Louisville Metro Police heard a report of a person who had been struck by a train near South Shelby and Ash Streets in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
wdrb.com
Louisville parent who boarded JCPS bus pleads guilty to terroristic threatening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville parent who got on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and threatened students pleaded guilty in court Wednesday but he won't be facing any jail time. Delvante King pleaded guilty to charges of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. A judge ordered King to...
'We deserve a seat at the table'; Employees at east Louisville bookstore vote to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees at a national discount book and media retailer in east Louisville have voted to become a union. According to a press release, workers at the Half Price Books on Hurstbourne Parkway won their union election on Sept. 23. The UFCW Local 227 said on Facebook...
leoweekly.com
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
WLKY.com
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
'It's not just LGBTQ themes': Controversial book will remain on JCPS shelves following vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Jefferson County Public Schools School Based Decision Making (SBDM) Council voted to keep an LGBTQ+ book that sparked controversy on bookshelves Monday. That means Liberty High School and the Phoenix School of Discovery will not have to get rid of the book, "Gender...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 6