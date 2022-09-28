ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

1d ago

Basically the same old stuff. “What are you going to give us to vote for you.” Stop the cycle of entitlement and vote for Dieruf if you want change.

Starboard gunner
1d ago

Dieruf is the clear answer. Democrats are leading us into a third world disaster. No more idiotic leftist mandates and fads.

WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations

Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Inxeption to Invest $125 Million in New Kentucky Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people  flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

