The recently arrested 17-year-old accused of multiple counts of hacking has appeared in court. Last week, over 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto VI leaked online with the leaker claiming that it was the result of a hack on Rockstar Games. The videos revealed a ton of info about the game such as the two protagonists, the setting, new mechanics, missions, and much more. Needless to say, it was a historic leak for gaming. Rockstar Games responded to the leak noting that it doesn't expect it to have any long-term impact on the development of GTA 6, but it isn't an insignificant act either. The leaker claimed to have been responsible for a hacker on Uber as well and the ride-sharing company noted it was working with the FBI on an investigation into the matter. Last week, London police confirmed it had arrested and taken a 17-year-old teen into custody on suspicion of hacking, though did not specifically connect it to the Rockstar Games situation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO