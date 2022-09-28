ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaks: Reported Rockstar Games Hacker Appears in Court Following Arrest

The recently arrested 17-year-old accused of multiple counts of hacking has appeared in court. Last week, over 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto VI leaked online with the leaker claiming that it was the result of a hack on Rockstar Games. The videos revealed a ton of info about the game such as the two protagonists, the setting, new mechanics, missions, and much more. Needless to say, it was a historic leak for gaming. Rockstar Games responded to the leak noting that it doesn't expect it to have any long-term impact on the development of GTA 6, but it isn't an insignificant act either. The leaker claimed to have been responsible for a hacker on Uber as well and the ride-sharing company noted it was working with the FBI on an investigation into the matter. Last week, London police confirmed it had arrested and taken a 17-year-old teen into custody on suspicion of hacking, though did not specifically connect it to the Rockstar Games situation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Gta#Fbi#The Hacker#The Grand Theft Auto#Rockstar
GAMINGbible

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Leaker Reaffirms Release Date And It's Not Pretty

Rockstar Games was recently subject to one of the video games industry’s worst cyber attacks on record, with over an hour of Grand Theft Auto VI development footage leaked online alongside source code and screenshots. The leak seemingly confirmed the rumoured female protagonist and Vice City setting. On Friday afternoon, a UK-based teenager was reportedly arrested for the hack, but the saga isn’t quite over yet though.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

A Black Ops Cold War update is causing Battle.net to crash

Treyarch’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update has been plagued with unfortunate crashes and black screens, leaving fans scratching their heads. Treyarch has been under the pump, investigating the cause and searching for the potential solution to the Battle.net crashes. The problems arose as soon the Black...
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

Walmart Debuts Roblox Worlds as ‘Testing Ground’ for the Metaverse

The American retailer sees potential in virtual spaces, launching worlds for live events and other brands. Walmart has launched online game worlds in Roblox, a popular Web2 gaming platform. The retailer previously filed for trademarks related to the metaverse and cryptocurrency. Brands are making bets on the metaverse—the immersive, future...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy