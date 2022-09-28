Read full article on original website
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A late September walk at Teddy Bear Park in Lima reveals a few hints of fall color breaking through the green leaves. We look forward to the changing leaves every year, but why do the leaves turn? There's actually a fascinating science behind it all.
(WLIO) - Unemployment rates are both up and down around West Central Ohio for the month of August. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, Allen County's unemployment rate went from 4.3% in July to 4.5% in August. Auglaize, Hancock, and Mercer went up .1%, but Mercer County is tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state with 2.8%. Putnam County remained the same.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey grand jury has indicted 14 corrections officers on charges stemming from what authorities said was a brutal attack in 2021 on inmates at the state's only prison for women. The grand jury handed up the indictments after a more than yearlong investigation...
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania amusement park announced new security measures Wednesday following a shooting that wounded three people, including two teenagers. Kennywood Park officials said the measures would include more police, more security along perimeter fences, limits on bag sizes and masks covering faces, and...
FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
West Ohio Food Bank catches up with partner agencies for annual meeting
They make it possible to serve needy families, and the West Ohio Food Bank held its annual all-agency meeting to touch base with those on the front lines of preventing hunger. Personnel from now over 100 partner agencies met at the West Ohio Food Bank to catch up on the latest regulations and policy updates. This setting gives local organizations the opportunity to collaborate on concerns and needs they are seeing in the areas they serve. Your News Now spoke to a few partner agencies that say the need is growing, especially among the elderly and single-parent households. They say without the food bank it would not be possible to feed the number of families they serve.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017...
(WLIO) - Don't swerve, stay in your lane and brunt the collision. That's the advice from the Ohio State Highway Patrol if a deer comes into your path while driving. This is the time of the year deer are more frequently on the move due to the fall breeding season according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Their unpredictable movement causes an increase in deer-related vehicle crashes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol urging drivers to be more attentive when behind the wheel this time of year.
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/26/22 Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Howard St. and Broad Ave. During the investigation it was learned a verbal argument began between several people at 1100 W. Trenton Ave. and then continued on Howard St. coming into the City of Findlay. It was learned an ex of one of the subjects began following the other in a vehicle. While driving e/b on Howard St. the suspect fired gun shots at the victim vehicle directly in front of them hitting the vehicle at least once while driving. No injuries were reported. The victim vehicle pulled over and the suspect vehicle fled the area. Officers obtained a positive ID of the suspect and suspect vehicle and put out a BOLO to other agencies. The suspect vehicle was located by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on TR 97 and SR 235 outside of McComb, OH. and completed a stop of the vehicle. Officers from our department went to the scene and arrested a female identified as Crystal Sons (33 yoa) of McComb for Felonious Assault and Discharging a weapon within City. Crystal was taken to the Hancock County Jail on the above charges. Case is still under investigation.
