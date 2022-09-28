Canada to impose new sanctions on Russia over 'sham' referendums in Ukraine

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he intends to impose new sanctions over Russia's "sham" referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine.

"Canada does not and will not ever recognize the results of these sham referendums or Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories," Trudeau said in a statement.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.