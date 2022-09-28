Read full article on original website
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
gmauthority.com
Public Citizen Urges GM Rival Toyota To Phase Out ICE Vehicles By 2030
In late 2021, GM rival, Toyota, announced its electric vehicle strategy, laying out its plans to introduce 30 new battery electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. The Japanese automaker did not, however, indicate when it hoped to achieve full electrification of its lineup. The strategy is notably more conservative than that of General Motors, which earned the Japanese automaker criticism from outlets like Public Citizen, which believes that Toyota’s EV plans are simply not aggressive enough.
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle
When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs
Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
CNBC
Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles
Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
Cadillac Recalls High-Profile Electric Vehicle
Two years ago Cadillac said it would spearhead General Motors’ (GM) shift to an all-electric future. "Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world,” Steve Carlisle, Cadillac's president, said in a statement. GM Chief Executive Mary...
Many Best-Selling U.S. Cars Still Cheaper to Buy New Than Used
In the “weird, but true” category, auto consumers are running into a unique but pricey issue when buying used cars -- it’s cheaper to buy the same model new rather than used. That’s the outlook from a new study by Jerry, a car insurance savings app.
Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean
TAMWORTH, England, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The auto industry's drive to a greener and cleaner future is a treacherous road for companies in its beleaguered supply chain. Only the strong and the shrewd may survive.
msn.com
2023 Nissan Ariya Prices Range from $44,485 to $61,485
Nissan has released pricing and additional specs for the 2023 Ariya EV crossover. It starts at $44,485 for the base front-wheel-drive model with a claimed 216 miles of range. Deliveries will start in November for the FWD, and the AWD model will follow later on. UPDATE 9/28/22: Nissan has released...
Porsche celebrates Europe’s largest IPO in over a decade as Volkswagen prepares to use funds for charge at Tesla
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume and finance chief Lutz Meschke celebrate Europe's largest single IPO issue since 2011. The maker of the 911 sports car is valued at over €75 billion. Europe celebrated its largest initial public offering in over a decade after shares in luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche...
CNBC
Toyota CEO doubles down on EV strategy amid criticism it's not moving fast enough
Toyota Motor is standing by its electric vehicle strategy, including hybrids like the Prius, following criticism. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda said Thursday the company will move forward with plans to offer an array of so-called electrified vehicles for the foreseeable future. Toyota plans to invest roughly $70 billion in electrified...
Nissan Z Nismo Allegedly Arriving In 2023
In base form, the Nissan Z provides plenty of bang for your buck with a starting price of under $40,000 and a 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 as standard. Although hardly lacking in performance, something even more exciting is on the horizon. A report from Japan suggests that a new Nissan Z...
TechCrunch
Investors bank on China’s alternatives to Nvidia’s auto chips
In a race to catch up with their American counterparts, China’s chip firms find themselves in an economic downturn that is hurting sales and investor interest. More than 3,400 Chinese chip-related companies have collapsed over the past year, according to a count by The Financial Times. But the top...
AOL Corp
Porsche shares flat at close after landmark $72 billion listing
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche AG shares had a see-saw start on Thursday, after Volkswagen defied volatile markets to list the sports car brand at a valuation of 75 billion euros ($72 billion) in Germany's second-biggest market debut. The shares closed at 82.50 euros ($80.74), returning to their issue price from...
Carscoops
Jaguar Land Rover Retraining Employees For Digital Age And Electrification
Jaguar Land Rover aims to train some 29,000 people over the coming three years for its transition to electrification. The Future Skills Programme will involve more than 10,000 company employees and franchised retailer employees across the UK trained in the skills required for electrification as well as digital and autonomous cars. A further 19,000 employees around the world will be trained with the same skills.
