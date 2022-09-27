Read full article on original website
20 Yakima Valley Restaurants to Visit at Least Once This Fall
When we think of foods we love to eat in the fall, hot soups, chili, baked pies, pizza pies, hot ciders, chicken mole enchiladas, stuff with squash and zucchini in it, pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and thick creamy pasta dishes. We add freshly harvested veggies and fruits from the Yakima Valley to our ingredients. Living in Central Washington puts us at a great vantage point to dine out at some of the best restaurants to visit in the fall.
Yakima Herald Republic
Businesses search for customers at Central Washington State Fair in Yakima
Even after eating several corn dogs, a huge plate of curly fries and a deep-fried Kit Kat, Central Washington State Fair attendees are not typically thinking about how to pre-arrange their own funeral. But that doesn’t stop Dan Williams, funeral director at Valley Hills Funeral Home & Crematory, from talking...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
KEPR
Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin
Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
nbcrightnow.com
BOCC plans helicopter airlift to remove nine tons of debris from the Yakima and Naches rivers
YAKIMA, WASH. - The Board of Yakima County Commissioners (BOCC) says a helicopter airlift will remove over nine tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. BOCC says the debris includes human waste, garbage and syringes. It’s associated with six abandoned encampments...
Yakima Herald Republic
A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters
A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
kpq.com
Link Transit Employees Express Their Discontent During Recent Board Meeting
Link Transit employees expressed their discontent with the board’s decision to turn down the $2,500 retention bonuses during Link Transit's recent board meeting. Back in July, the Link Transit board proposed a $2,500 one-time retention bonus for Link Transit bus drivers and operators. These bonuses were geared towards combating...
Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy
Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
KIMA TV
Lucian's family addresses negativity on social media
YAKIMA—It’s been 18 days since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia went missing at a park in Yakima. In that time, there has been a lot of reaction on social media. Some have sent thoughts and prayers, while others have started conspiracy theories regarding what happened. “It’s really hard to see...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
nbcrightnow.com
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ifiberone.com
Report: Local farmer convicted of conning meat processor in ghost cattle scam now says Tyson Foods owes him $163 million
YAKIMA - In an article composed by the Capital Press, the attorneys representing Cody Easterday, the man convicted of bilking Tyson Foods out of $233 million in a ghost cattle scam, now say the victim owes their client, Cody Easterday, $163 million. That sum is equal to the amount the...
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
KIMA TV
2 injured in Yakima house fire
YAKIMA -- Two people were injured in a house fire in Yakima Thursday afternoon. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says firefighters were called to the 500 block of North 22nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Two people were injured and transported to the hospital in an ambulance, YFD says. Crews say...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lack of housing in Yakima puts more people at risk for homelessness, local officials say
A lack of housing in Yakima is putting more people at risk for homelessness and extending the amount of time it takes to get someone into permanent housing if they are experiencing homelessness, according to Lee Murdock, director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County. In a presentation to the...
nbcrightnow.com
Dog dies in Naches fire
NACHES, Wash.- The Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on S. Naches Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27. Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a fully enflamed structure. Surrounding fire and rescue agencies assisted in fighting the fire, including Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue, and the Selah Fire Department.
