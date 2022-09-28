ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia central bank guarding against excessive rupiah falls -official

JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has continued with its "triple intervention" to guard against excessive falls in the rupiah exchange rate, with a focus on intervening in the domestic nondeliverable forward market, an official said on Wednesday.

Edi Susianto, the head of Bank Indonesia's monetary management department, told Reuters the central bank would also continue to conduct "operation twist" in the bond market with a focus on selling short term bonds.

