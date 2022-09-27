Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge to replace Mad Steintist
WAUKESHA — A new bar will open in the former Mad Steintist location, 200 Madison St. Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge is set to open in late October. “It’s our honor to follow in the footsteps of The Mad Steintist and The Lucky Rabbit. We are so excited to re-open this space and create a venue for the community to come together to enjoy live artists, performers, and creators, while crafting specialty cocktails and small plates,” according to the a Facebook post.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Inflation hits Potato Olés and soft tacos
Monday, Sept. 26, 2:14 p.m. — A man was upset that his three soft tacos and Potato Olés cost more than $15 at Taco John’s, 317 N. Grand Ave., so he began to yell and swear at employees. Police advised him on his behavior and spoke with him about inflation.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire
CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The Braising Pan in West Bend a 'total loss' after catching fire Thursday morning
WEST BEND — The Braising Pan restaurant, 1100 N Main St, has burned down after a fire broke out inside it on Thursday morning. According to a press release from the West Bend Fire Department, they received a call at 1:14 a.m. about black smoke coming from the restaurant from a cleaner, who was on scene and able to exit the building.
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
rejournals.com
Greywolf Brokerage sells three-property portfolio of gas stations in Wisconsin
Greywolf Brokerage represented the seller in the recent sale of a three-property portfolio of gas stations and convenience stores across Wisconsin for $1 million. Steve Turner, a senior advisor with Greywolf Brokerage, represented the seller in this transaction. The portfolio included a gas station at 516 Ash St. in Baraboo;...
seehafernews.com
Fight Outside Greenfield Department Store Erupts Into Gun Fire, 1 Man Shot
Authorities in Greenfield say a woman is being held after a physical fight outside a Meijer department store erupted into gunfire Wednesday. Police say the incident started when two men began arguing – one in his car and the other standing outside the store. When the fight turned physical...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland Chamber welcomes new member
HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Cody Alimondi of 3Embers, LLC. 3Embers partners with organizations to help identify and solve personnel and talent challenges. Alimondi serves as a career coach to guide individuals at three different stages of their professional journey; Starting Work, Mastering Work or Changing Work, according to a statement.
West Bend restaurant a 'total loss' following overnight fire
The West Bend Fire Department and West Bend Police Department are investigating an overnight structure fire that resulted in a total loss.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Commerce State Bank to officially become Summit Credit Union Saturday
CEDARBURG - The former Commerce State Bank, which has branches in Cedarburg and West Bend, will become Summit Credit Union on Saturday. A spokeswoman with the bank said accounts will not be converted until April of next year. In March, Summit Credit Union and Commerce State Bank jointly announced a...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Free COVID shots ending? Why you should get vaccinated/boosted now
MILWAUKEE - Time is running out for free COVID-19 vaccines. Health officials are warning the federal government is expected to stop COVID funding as early as January 2023. That means your next shot could come at a cost. This could have the biggest impact on some of the most vulnerable...
qudach.com
A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee
The quality mentation of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is successful Washington, D.C., connected Thursday. But backmost home, a life-sized poop mentation of him spent the time touring Milwaukee. Activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events astir the metropolis with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound “scatue” of Johnson made...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
