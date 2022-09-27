ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delafield, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge to replace Mad Steintist

WAUKESHA — A new bar will open in the former Mad Steintist location, 200 Madison St. Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge is set to open in late October. “It’s our honor to follow in the footsteps of The Mad Steintist and The Lucky Rabbit. We are so excited to re-open this space and create a venue for the community to come together to enjoy live artists, performers, and creators, while crafting specialty cocktails and small plates,” according to the a Facebook post.
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Delafield, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire

CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

The Braising Pan in West Bend a 'total loss' after catching fire Thursday morning

WEST BEND — The Braising Pan restaurant, 1100 N Main St, has burned down after a fire broke out inside it on Thursday morning. According to a press release from the West Bend Fire Department, they received a call at 1:14 a.m. about black smoke coming from the restaurant from a cleaner, who was on scene and able to exit the building.
WEST BEND, WI
Q985

This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond

This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest

The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartland Chamber welcomes new member

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Cody Alimondi of 3Embers, LLC. 3Embers partners with organizations to help identify and solve personnel and talent challenges. Alimondi serves as a career coach to guide individuals at three different stages of their professional journey; Starting Work, Mastering Work or Changing Work, according to a statement.
HARTLAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Commerce State Bank to officially become Summit Credit Union Saturday

CEDARBURG - The former Commerce State Bank, which has branches in Cedarburg and West Bend, will become Summit Credit Union on Saturday. A spokeswoman with the bank said accounts will not be converted until April of next year. In March, Summit Credit Union and Commerce State Bank jointly announced a...
CEDARBURG, WI
qudach.com

A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee

The quality mentation of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is successful Washington, D.C., connected Thursday. But backmost home, a life-sized poop mentation of him spent the time touring Milwaukee. Activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events astir the metropolis with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound “scatue” of Johnson made...
MILWAUKEE, WI

