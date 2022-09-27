WAUKESHA — A new bar will open in the former Mad Steintist location, 200 Madison St. Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge is set to open in late October. “It’s our honor to follow in the footsteps of The Mad Steintist and The Lucky Rabbit. We are so excited to re-open this space and create a venue for the community to come together to enjoy live artists, performers, and creators, while crafting specialty cocktails and small plates,” according to the a Facebook post.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO