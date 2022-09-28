ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&M's Debuts New Color and Character - But Not Exactly

M&M's is adding another color and character to its roster, but there is a catch. Purple, the first female peanut M&M, was introduced on Wednesday, making her the first new M&M's character in a decade. Unfortunately, fans will not get to eat purple M&M's out of bags you can buy from a supermarket just yet.
M&M’s Is Introducing A Purple Candy Character—Its First New Hue In 10 Years

M&M’s is introducing a new character for the first time in a decade, but you probably won’t see the new hue in your next bag of regular peanut M&M’s. Joining the iconic M&M’s crew is a new Purple peanut M&M. Not only is the new M&M the first new character in 10 years, it is also the first female peanut M&M. She joins four regular M&M colors — Brown, Red, Green and Orange — and two peanut M&M’s, Yellow and Blue. Brown and Green are also female characters.
