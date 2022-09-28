PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to cover certain climate change expenses under its Medicaid program. State health officials say the low-income health plan will cover devices such as air conditioners, air filters and generators for people with medical conditions who live in areas where a weather emergency has been declared. The measure is included in Oregon’s renewed Medicaid waiver. Oregon will pay for it with $1 billion in new federal funding. Under the waiver, the state will also become the first to keep children continuously enrolled in Medicaid until age 6.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO