abc17news.com
Ian intensifies to become hurricane once again
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Ian has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane again as it has moved out over the Atlantic off the coast of northeast Florida. Winds are currently at about 75 mph and it will likely make another landfall late tonight or early Friday morning as a Category 1 along the central coast of South Carolina. Winds could top 50-60 mph as the storm impacts the Carolinas tomorrow.
WATCH: Hurricane Ian leaves major flooding behind in Florida
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Hurricane Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on Florida before, during and after it made landfall Wednesday. This aerial video from WFTS provided by CNN shows flooding in Hardee County, southeast of Tampa. Article Topic Follows: Video. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is committed...
Oregon to cover health-related climate expenses
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to cover certain climate change expenses under its Medicaid program. State health officials say the low-income health plan will cover devices such as air conditioners, air filters and generators for people with medical conditions who live in areas where a weather emergency has been declared. The measure is included in Oregon’s renewed Medicaid waiver. Oregon will pay for it with $1 billion in new federal funding. Under the waiver, the state will also become the first to keep children continuously enrolled in Medicaid until age 6.
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two former executives of a Missouri-based health nonprofit pleaded guilty for their roles in a corruption scheme that involved several Arkansas officials. Sixty-three-year-old Bontiea Bernedette Goss and her 66-year-old husband, Tommy Ray Goss, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy charges. They were executives at Springfield, Missouri-based Preferred Family Healthcare, which provided health-related services to five states. Prosecutors say the couple and others paid bribes and kickbacks to Arkansas lawmakers in exchange for legislation and other actions that helped the charity. The scheme involved millions of dollars and ensnared several Arkansas legislators and lobbyists since the investigation began.
2 rock climbers found dead in Southern California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries. Fire officials say rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call. The department says a team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene. They are identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh and 31-year-old Gavin Escobar, a Long Beach firefighter who played four seasons as backup with the Dallas Cowboys and briefly with other teams until ending his career in 2019. Tahquitz Rock, with its steep granite cliffs, is a popular destination for climbers.
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die. Kevin Johnson faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. She was raped and stabbed to death outside of her workplace in St. Louis County.
School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children
CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — Officials say 11 children and two adult drivers were injured when a semitrailer truck collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on a rural highway near Champion. A bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain. The crash caused bus to spin and tip on its side, and the truck was forced into a ditch. Investigators say 11 children ages 6 to 15 were on the bus and were taken to the Chase County hospital “with a wide range of injuries.”
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said...
