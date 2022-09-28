ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun

According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Sandin, Jarnkrok & Kerfoot

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news from last night’s 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Included in the news is a rare display by head coach Sheldon Keefe of his frustration with his players at yesterday’s practice. Second, I’ll share the news that young defender Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this morning.
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
How Bears OC Getsy coaches 'rookie' Fields through struggles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After Justin Fields' second interception against the Houston Texans, television cameras caught offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian having a discussion with the Bears' quarterback. For some coaches – see Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees – those post-turnover chats can be...
COLORADO RELEASES ALEX GALCHENYUK FROM PTO AFTER ONE GAME

Alex Galchenyuk's professional tryout with the Colorado Avalanche apparently didn't go well. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports that Galchenyuk has been released from the PTO, with Jacob MacDonald being given his locker in the main room. No reason has been given for the release. Colorado has played one preseason...
JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko'

DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning on the jets. "I remember having a conversation with Floyd [Mayweather] and Floyd told...
Ball's surgery 'went well,' but return timeline unclear

According to Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball's recent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee "went well" and Ball remains in upbeat spirits. It's a sentiment that aligns with NBC Sports Chicago reporting Thursday morning that there is internal optimism that the surgery addressed Ball's persistent knee pain. That's the good news.
Aaron Rodgers follows up on Jumbotron-gate

Aaron Rodgers is suddenly backtracking on his mysterious postgame interview last week. Rodgers raised some eyebrows after Sunday’s win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he implied that he saw some revealing information courtesy of the Jumbotron. The Packers quarterback was seen engaging with head coach...
