Read full article on original website
Related
10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Blues in Preseason Opener
10 observations: Hawks fall to Blues in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. There were a lot of positives in this...
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
Yardbarker
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Sandin, Jarnkrok & Kerfoot
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news from last night’s 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Included in the news is a rare display by head coach Sheldon Keefe of his frustration with his players at yesterday’s practice. Second, I’ll share the news that young defender Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this morning.
NHL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Respect For Albert Pujols Goes a Long Way Amid 700 Home Runs
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw got front row seats to witness former teammate Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Jason Heyward plans to play in ‘23 — then return to Cubs?
Jason Heyward doesn’t know where he’ll be next year but plans to keep playing if he can find an offer and a fit after the Cubs release him in the next few weeks with a year left on his $184 million contract. But will that bittersweet parting with...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
How Bears OC Getsy coaches 'rookie' Fields through struggles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After Justin Fields' second interception against the Houston Texans, television cameras caught offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian having a discussion with the Bears' quarterback. For some coaches – see Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees – those post-turnover chats can be...
markerzone.com
COLORADO RELEASES ALEX GALCHENYUK FROM PTO AFTER ONE GAME
Alex Galchenyuk's professional tryout with the Colorado Avalanche apparently didn't go well. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports that Galchenyuk has been released from the PTO, with Jacob MacDonald being given his locker in the main room. No reason has been given for the release. Colorado has played one preseason...
JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko'
DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning on the jets. "I remember having a conversation with Floyd [Mayweather] and Floyd told...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Blackhawks plan to be more aggressive on penalty kill
When the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups in six years, they hung their hat on having a stout penalty kill. They finished No. 4, No. 3 and No. 10, respectively, during the regular season in those three runs. Since 2015, the Blackhawks have finished with a Top 15 penalty kill...
Hawks' Korchinski, Reichel connect for highlight-reel goal
Get used to this, Blackhawks fans: Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel connected for a beautiful goal in Wednesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, providing a glimpse of what the future might look like in Chicago one day. Korchinski received a pass from Philipp Kurashev in his own end,...
Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year
The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week timeline for re-evaluation, not return to play," Johnson added. "Given what happened last time,...
DeRozan has 'vendetta' against teams that low-balled him
Revenge is a dish best served cold. That iconic line, originally from "The Godfather," was DeMar DeRozan's mantra entering his first season with the Chicago Bulls, the All-Star forward said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's recent appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dragić vows to bring experience, toughness to Bulls
Alex Caruso doesn’t need to be told about Goran Dragić’s toughness. “The dude blew his knee out in the Finals and then came back three games later and tried to play,” Caruso said Monday at Chicago Bulls media day about his new teammate. That was the...
Ball's surgery 'went well,' but return timeline unclear
According to Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball's recent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee "went well" and Ball remains in upbeat spirits. It's a sentiment that aligns with NBC Sports Chicago reporting Thursday morning that there is internal optimism that the surgery addressed Ball's persistent knee pain. That's the good news.
Aaron Rodgers follows up on Jumbotron-gate
Aaron Rodgers is suddenly backtracking on his mysterious postgame interview last week. Rodgers raised some eyebrows after Sunday’s win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he implied that he saw some revealing information courtesy of the Jumbotron. The Packers quarterback was seen engaging with head coach...
Getsy offers in-depth breakdown of Fields' first INT vs. Texans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans was filled with lowlights. The Bears' young quarterback admitted as such when he called his performance "trash" after the 23-20 win. One of the biggest blemishes of Fields' day came when he missed a wide-open Cole...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0