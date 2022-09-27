Rohde & Schwarz is adding a completely new series to its oscilloscope portfolio that delivers a number of industry firsts. The new R&S MXO 4 series oscilloscopes feature the world’s fastest real-time update rate of over 4.5 million acquisitions per second. Development engineers can now see more signal detail and infrequent events than with any other oscilloscope. The 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) in the R&S MXO 4 series has 16 times the resolution of traditional 8-bit oscilloscopes at all sample rates without any tradeoffs for more precise measurements. A standard acquisition memory of 400 Mpts on all four channels gives the instrument up to 100 times the standard memory of comparable instruments.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO