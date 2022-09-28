Read full article on original website
Parents weigh in on Vigo Co. School Board election
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board election has a high amount of interest with 14 candidates running for four spots. 3 of the 4 districts at large do not have an incumbent running. This means the school board will welcome at least three new faces. District 5 is the district with […]
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses why he plans to nix ordinance restricting the use of drones
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton discusses why he plans to ask the city council to nix an ordinance restricting the use of drones. We’ll also get an update on the city’s national opioid settlement money, and this weekend’s Oktoberfest festival.
WTHI
Residency issue comes to light in race to represent District 1 on the Vigo County School Board
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a residency issue in the race to represent District 1 on the Vigo County School Board. Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate Carey LaBella says her opponent, Eric Graves does not live in District 1. She says that the address he filed is in Lost Creek Township. That's in District 4.
WTHI
The City of Terre Haute is finalizing 2023 budget plans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute. The proposed 2023 operating budget is just shy of $105 million dollars. Even in a time of rising inflation, city leaders say the 2023 budget is moving...
wbiw.com
Internal investigation ongoing stemming from citizen complaints in Oolitic
OOLITIC – Concerns over Facebook messaging from the Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington and community members were brought up during the Oolitic Town Council meeting Monday night. An incident stemming from a car that may have not been parked properly, as well as other complaints, played a factor in...
vincennespbs.org
City Council reaching out to citizens about trash
Vincennes city leaders say they want to hear from you when it comes to handling the city’s trash issues. Right now the city’s trash service is not bringing in enough money to cover expenses. City Council president Tim Salters says the trash service is losing around 60 thousand...
vincennespbs.org
Sandborn Town Council President resigns
There’s a vacancy on the Sandborn Town Council. Knox County Republican Party Chair David Shelton says that the Town Council President Joe Boone handed in his resignation on Monday which was effective immediately. Shelton says the Knox County Republican Central Committee is accepting letters of interest from Sandborn residents...
WTHI
Rural Communities Roundtable - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County leaders to discuss their economic growth
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth. "While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
MyWabashValley.com
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
WTHI
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
WTHI
"We probably have a larger budget than what we've had in a long time." $25 million 2023 budget proposed for Clay County
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County is planning for a record-breaking budget for 2023. The budget is expected to be around $25 million. County Council President Larry Moss recognized this is a large budget, but he said the county is well-equipped to handle it. "We probably have a larger budget...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Disagreement Over Use of Bismarck Area Property Continues
The dispute over an auto repair business planning to go in along East 2550 North Road in incorporated Bismarck’s buffer zone continues. Neighbor Tricia Hagley says changing the residential zoning to business zoning in this area is a bad idea that could bring in other businesses and change the whole environment. She says the original zoning for this area was very specific, and gave her take on the rules.
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.” “She’s been described as just a free spirit […]
WTHI
WTHI
Board approves feasibility study for Terre Haute sports complex
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Capital Board is looking to its next possible project. The board is proposing a sports complex on Terre Haute's east side. On Wednesday, the board voted to fund a feasibility study on the complex. The board also voted to pursue requests for qualifications for the study.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Pre-Trial Scheduled re: Assault in Crawford County –
EDGAR CO., IL. (ECWd) – Edgar County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Heather Mccullough is scheduled for pre-trial on November 30, 2022, in Crawford County where she was previously charged with Assault earlier this summer. Assault is a Class C Misdemeanor according to the Illinois Criminal Code. Our previous article...
WTHI
Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Cory Cardinal, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 and the bond was posted. Ryan Werden, 39, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Shelby Becerra, 33,...
WTHI
