ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Parents weigh in on Vigo Co. School Board election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board election has a high amount of interest with 14 candidates running for four spots. 3 of the 4 districts at large do not have an incumbent running. This means the school board will welcome at least three new faces. District 5 is the district with […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

The City of Terre Haute is finalizing 2023 budget plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute. The proposed 2023 operating budget is just shy of $105 million dollars. Even in a time of rising inflation, city leaders say the 2023 budget is moving...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
Vigo County, IN
Elections
County
Vigo County, IN
wbiw.com

Internal investigation ongoing stemming from citizen complaints in Oolitic

OOLITIC – Concerns over Facebook messaging from the Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington and community members were brought up during the Oolitic Town Council meeting Monday night. An incident stemming from a car that may have not been parked properly, as well as other complaints, played a factor in...
OOLITIC, IN
vincennespbs.org

City Council reaching out to citizens about trash

Vincennes city leaders say they want to hear from you when it comes to handling the city’s trash issues. Right now the city’s trash service is not bringing in enough money to cover expenses. City Council president Tim Salters says the trash service is losing around 60 thousand...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Sandborn Town Council President resigns

There’s a vacancy on the Sandborn Town Council. Knox County Republican Party Chair David Shelton says that the Town Council President Joe Boone handed in his resignation on Monday which was effective immediately. Shelton says the Knox County Republican Central Committee is accepting letters of interest from Sandborn residents...
SANDBORN, IN
WTHI

Rural Communities Roundtable - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County leaders to discuss their economic growth

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth. "While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Cummins
MyWabashValley.com

‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Disagreement Over Use of Bismarck Area Property Continues

The dispute over an auto repair business planning to go in along East 2550 North Road in incorporated Bismarck’s buffer zone continues. Neighbor Tricia Hagley says changing the residential zoning to business zoning in this area is a bad idea that could bring in other businesses and change the whole environment. She says the original zoning for this area was very specific, and gave her take on the rules.
BISMARCK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#State Representatives#Politics Local#Election Local#Vigo County Council
WEHT/WTVW

Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.” “She’s been described as just a free spirit […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

CLAY CO. 2023 BUDGET

"We probably have a larger budget than what we've had in a long time." $25 million 2023 budget proposed for Clay County. Increased prices of utilities, fuel and food are pushing Clay County to create a larger budget for the next year. Still, the county says the increase isn't too concerning.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Board approves feasibility study for Terre Haute sports complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Capital Board is looking to its next possible project. The board is proposing a sports complex on Terre Haute's east side. On Wednesday, the board voted to fund a feasibility study on the complex. The board also voted to pursue requests for qualifications for the study.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
WTHI

Dog park project canned at historic Terre Haute park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may remember earlier this summer, we told you about some plans to build a dog park in Collett Park in Terre Haute. News 10 has learned the project has been canned. Originally, the Terre Haute Parks Department planned to replace some horse-shoe toss areas...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Cory Cardinal, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 and the bond was posted. Ryan Werden, 39, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Shelby Becerra, 33,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy