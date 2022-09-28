Thunder Trade With Hawks to Get Maurice Harkless
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Tuesday night a trade with Atlanta Hawks, which sends veteran forward Maurice Harkless to OKC and sends Vit Krejci to Atlanta.
The Thunder also get a 2029 second round draft pick and amendments to the conditions on a 2025 pick from the Hawks.
The trade is part of the Thunder’s disabled player’s exception OKC received upon the season-ending injury to top draft pick Chet Holmgren.
Harkless is a 10-year veteran who has played with six different NBA teams, most recently with the Sacramento Kings the past two seasons.
He’s originally from New York City, 6-7, and 29 years old.
Harkless was traded to Atlanta on July 6.
