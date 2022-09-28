ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Trade With Hawks to Get Maurice Harkless

 1 day ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Tuesday night a trade with Atlanta Hawks, which sends veteran forward Maurice Harkless to OKC and sends Vit Krejci to Atlanta.

The Thunder also get a 2029 second round draft pick and amendments to the conditions on a 2025 pick from the Hawks.

The trade is part of the Thunder’s disabled player’s exception OKC received upon the season-ending injury to top draft pick Chet Holmgren.

Harkless is a 10-year veteran who has played with six different NBA teams, most recently with the Sacramento Kings the past two seasons.

He’s originally from New York City, 6-7, and 29 years old.

Harkless was traded to Atlanta on July 6.

NBA
LOS ANGELES, CA
