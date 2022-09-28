Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Current, former Arizonans feeling powerful storm's impact
It's been described as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, and as Hurricane Ian makes its way across Florida, some current and former Arizonans are getting caught in the storm. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Hurricane Ian: Arizonans feeling the impact of storm as it slams into Florida
PHOENIX - While Arizona is far away from Florida, and not directly impacted by Hurricane Ian, many Arizonans are still feeling the impact of the powerful tropical cyclone. Ian, according to reports by the Associated Press, is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241 kph) winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity. The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid.
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher as rescue efforts continued. A 72-year-old man was found dead early...
Video shows man rescue cat trapped in Hurricane Ian's storm surge
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A man braved surging floodwaters to rescue a stranded cat as Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Video from Mary Beth Ross in Bonita Springs, Florida, shows the man carefully approach the cat and gently carry it to safety. Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a...
Hurricane Ian: Parts of Georgia, Carolinas bracing for tropical cyclone's arrival
As Hurricane Ian moves away from Florida and re-strengthens in the Atlantic, people in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for the storm's arrival. Reporter Jake Karalexis reports.
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian, FOX Corporation has announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts. Currently, the Red Cross is on the ground in Florida providing resources to those impacted by the Category 4 hurricane including shelter, meals, medical supplies and more.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening near to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. "This is going to be a nasty nasty day,...
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian intensified early Wednesday as it approached landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian’s "extremely dangerous" eyewall began moving onshore, expected to cause "catastrophic" storm surge,...
Hurricane Ian expected to become Category 4 storm before landfall over Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian's track has shifted south of the Tampa Bay area Tuesday evening, but the storm continues to strengthen as it moves toward Florida's Gulf Coast. The storm could make landfall as a Category 3 or Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon or evening. In its 5 p.m....
Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane near Tampa Bay
Visit the FOX Weather Wire for live updates on Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward Florida. Click here for the latest forecast, evacuation orders and more. Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane as it battered western Cuba early Tuesday morning and is forecast to intensify further, likely reaching Category 4 intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale as it emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and heads toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled
Thousands of flights were canceled Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida with a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s Gulf Coast. According to flightaware.com, nearly 3,500 flights were canceled as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Florida airports — Orlando International, Miami International, Tampa International and Fort Lauderdale International — have the most cancellations, but the impacts are also trickling over to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta and other airports along the East Coast.
