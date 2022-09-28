ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hurricane Ian: Arizonans feeling the impact of storm as it slams into Florida

PHOENIX - While Arizona is far away from Florida, and not directly impacted by Hurricane Ian, many Arizonans are still feeling the impact of the powerful tropical cyclone. Ian, according to reports by the Associated Press, is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241 kph) winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity. The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid.
Video shows man rescue cat trapped in Hurricane Ian's storm surge

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A man braved surging floodwaters to rescue a stranded cat as Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Video from Mary Beth Ross in Bonita Springs, Florida, shows the man carefully approach the cat and gently carry it to safety. Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a...
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week

Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening near to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. "This is going to be a nasty nasty day,...
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
Arizona Freedom Caucus Condemns SOS Katie Hobbs for Denying Children Access to Education

The Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is actively impeding the freedom of Arizona families to access the best possible educational opportunities for their children as prescribed by Arizona law. If families are to qualify for first quarter universal ESA funding, they must apply no later than September 30th; however, Secretary Hobbs’ continued delay in executing her duties is denying tens of thousands of children of our state access to the education best suited to their unique needs.
Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane near Tampa Bay

Visit the FOX Weather Wire for live updates on Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward Florida. Click here for the latest forecast, evacuation orders and more. Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane as it battered western Cuba early Tuesday morning and is forecast to intensify further, likely reaching Category 4 intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale as it emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and heads toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled

Thousands of flights were canceled Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida with a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s Gulf Coast. According to flightaware.com, nearly 3,500 flights were canceled as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Florida airports — Orlando International, Miami International, Tampa International and Fort Lauderdale International — have the most cancellations, but the impacts are also trickling over to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta and other airports along the East Coast.
NFIB endorses Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a press release, the political action committee for Arizona's leading small business association made an announcement. As of Wednesday, September 28, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed Kari Lake for Governor. Accordingly, the NFIB believe small businesses found her opponent's lack...
Drone Zone: Arizona dude ranch give people a chance to channel their inner cowboy

Away from the Phoenix area sits an oasis that is tucked in the Tonto National Forest, and the Cherry Creek Lodge offers a completely off-the-grid experience that can help anyone channel the cowboy that is inside them. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

