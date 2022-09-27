Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Burroughs Brewer
Elizabeth Burroughs Brewer, age 83 of Colbert, GA passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Born on April 24, 1939 in Commerce, GA, Mrs. Brewer was the daughter of the late Edgar and Cleo Hutchins Burroughs. She was the widow of Clifford Warren Brewer, a member of Erastus Christian Church, a secretary with Seaboard in Athens, GA, and was preceded in death by sisters, Cathrine Blanchard, Geneva Compton; brothers, William Burroughs, Marvin Burroughs, James Burroughs, and John A. Burroughs.
Rev. Sven G. Mossinger Mossinger
Rev. Sven G. Mossinger, 90, of Dahlonega passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born May 8, 1932 in Guatemala to the late Hellmuth and Angela Mossinger, he had lived in the U.S.A. since 1951. He lived in Hall County for 22 years and in Dawson County for 17 years prior to moving to Lumpkin County. Rev. Mossinger served as a minister for 60 years. He served as pastor for several churches including Lebanon United Methodist Church in Hall County and McKees Chapel United Methodist Church in Dawson County. He also served an Hispanic congregation at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Sven was a graduate of Shorter College in Rome, GA and attended Seminary at Emory University. He enjoyed hunting, collecting Native American artifacts, coaching soccer, playing his harmonica, and was very devoted to his community and his family. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Dahlonega, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Gudrun and Waltraut, and a brother, Gunther.
Wynnell K. Steadman
Wynnell K. Steadman, 90 of Gainesville died Monday September 26, 2022. Wynnell was born on October 28, 1931, in Gainesville to the late J.B and Estel Little Kemp. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert H. Steadman and daughter, Cheryl Lingerfelt. She is survived by her son,...
Terry Lee Martin
Mr. Terry Lee Martin, age 62, of Gainesville, Ga. passed away on Wednesday September 28, 2022 at his residence,. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday September 30, 2022 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Born on December 25, 1959 in Gainesville, Ga, he was the...
More details released after Athens woman found dead near Tallulah Falls
While Habersham County investigators have not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest in the murder of Deborah Collier, 59, of Athens, the investigation into her death is continuing. Reports that Collier’s 38-year-old daughter, Amanda Bearden, was seen in a store in Rabun County so far are unfounded, investigators...
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody after the Hall County Sherriff's Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane, Gainesville. During the search, 180...
Arts Council reschedules Gainesville’s inaugural Oktoberfest due to Hurricane Ian
The Arts Council announced that its inaugural Oktoberfest event scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian concerns. The German-inspired free festival has been rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 14 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.. The re-scheduled Oktoberfest will offer access to more than 20 beer vendors...
Johnson dominates for Roger Cooper Memorial at WBS
Jimmy Johnson led flag-to-flag en route to the Stock V8 victory in Saturday night’s Roger Cooper Memorial at Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway. The victory was worth a $1,437 payday for the Danielsville, Georgia speedster for the win at the ¼-mile clay raceway. Johnson started the night on the...
Two Jackson County residents arrested on drug charges
Two people have been arrested in Jackson County and are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Tyler Haynes Winchell, 24 of Jefferson, has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of using a telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.
Volleyball: Chestatee sweeps Madison Co. in 8-4A
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Chestatee remained in second place in Area 8-4A after sweeping Madison County, 25-16 and 25-11, at home on Tuesday. The Lady War Eagles (22-14, 6-1 Area 8-4A) close out their Area 8-4A schedule on Thursday against Johnson and East Hall in a tri-match at Johnson. Against...
Auburn man sought on charges out of Gwinnett, Barrow counties
Gwinnett County authorities are on the lookout for an Auburn man currently wanted of a long list of charges. Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, is being sought for charges stemming out of both Gwinnett and Barrow counties. Although the exact nature of his alleged crimes has not been made public, the...
Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow
JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
Good News At Noon Shelter prepares to move to larger facility
Big improvements are in store for the Good News At Noon Shelter, which has provided housing and food for those who have experienced homelessness in Hall County since 1987. The old, outdated building at 979 Davis Street in Gainesville will soon be left behind for a new and improved shelter at 884 Dorsey Street.
Football: Cherokee Bluff falls to Cedar Shoals, 21-19
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff's offense sputtered in a 21-19 loss to Cedar Shoals on Thursday. The Bears (2-4, 2-2 Region 8-4A) had four turnovers and possessed the ball almost 10 minutes less than Cedar Shoals. Still, the Region 8-4A battle was scoreless for the first 15 minutes...
Jackson County man gets 88-year sentence for firing on deputies in 2021 incident
A Nicholson man was sentenced this week to serve 88 years in prison after a 2021 incident in which he fired shots at deputies at close range while barricaded inside a Jackson County home. Piedmont Judicial Circuit Judge Currie Mingledorff sentenced James Ryan Standridge, 40, to the maximum in the...
Hall County Fire Rescue to lift burn ban on Oct. 1
Hall County citizens are free to burn leaves and limbs starting Saturday, Oct. 1 if they have the correct permits. Hall County Fire Rescue issues two different types of permits that citizens can apply for. A residential burn permit allows residents to clear leaves, limbs and other debris from their yard. Residents can apply for Hall County Fire rescue’s residential burn permit by visiting the Hall County Government’s website.
Softball: Jefferson, Buford take region wins
WINDER, Ga. -- Jefferson moved within one game of fourth place in Region 8-5A with an 8-4 win over Winder-Barrow on Tuesday on the road. It was the second straight win for the Lady Dragons (14-9, 6-6 Region 8-5A) which is their first two-game win streak since Aug. 29. The...
White County authorities seize largest amount of fentanyl pills in County’s history
Multiple police agencies on Sunday, Sept. 25 completed White County’s largest seizure of fentanyl. As a result, police arrested Joshua McLaughlin, 34 of Canton, and Thomas Garnsey, 49 of Dawsonville. Authorities seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of...
Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections
A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
