Rev. Sven G. Mossinger, 90, of Dahlonega passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born May 8, 1932 in Guatemala to the late Hellmuth and Angela Mossinger, he had lived in the U.S.A. since 1951. He lived in Hall County for 22 years and in Dawson County for 17 years prior to moving to Lumpkin County. Rev. Mossinger served as a minister for 60 years. He served as pastor for several churches including Lebanon United Methodist Church in Hall County and McKees Chapel United Methodist Church in Dawson County. He also served an Hispanic congregation at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Sven was a graduate of Shorter College in Rome, GA and attended Seminary at Emory University. He enjoyed hunting, collecting Native American artifacts, coaching soccer, playing his harmonica, and was very devoted to his community and his family. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Dahlonega, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Gudrun and Waltraut, and a brother, Gunther.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO