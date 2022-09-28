Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Luther Burden officially listed as questionable against No. 1 Georgia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team listed wide receiver Luther Burden as "questionable" for the Tigers' game against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in an injury report released on Thursday evening. You can find the full injury report below. Questionable: WR Luther Burden III. Doubtful: DL Ky Montgomery. Out:...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis opens up on missed game-winning field goal at Auburn
Missouri suffered a gut-wrenching loss at Auburn in Week 4. This one went into overtime, with Anders Carlson putting Auburn up 17-14 by way of a 44-yard field goal after an initial attempt that missed the mark was erased on an offside call. Mizzou looked to have won the game on its ensuing possession, but Nathaniel Peat fumbled the football inches short of the goal line.
KCTV 5
Former Missouri head coach to be recognized for college football HOF induction
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel will be recognized by the university during Saturday’s game against Georgia. Pinkel, who will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is being recognized for that honor as well as being a 2022 Southeastern Conference Legend.
Look: College Football Star Freshman Has Fans Worried
Missouri's football program has fallen on hard times in recent years, and now it appears one of the Tigers top recruits could soon be headed out the door. On Monday, star freshman wide receiver Luther Burden fueled transfer speculation after posting a cryptic message to social media and scrubbing his Instagram of all things Mizzou.
939theeagle.com
CVB: Columbia hotel rooms are virtually sold-out on Saturday
Columbia hotel rooms are at a premium this weekend, due to Mizzou’s football game against #1 Georgia, the defending national champions. The Bulldogs travel as well as any football team in the nation, and Columbia Convention and Visitors bureau spokeswoman Megan McConachie anticipates many thousands of Bulldog fans will be in Columbia for the game starting as early as today (Wednesday). She tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia “is extremely low on hotel rooms for this weekend.” She says while there are still a few rooms available on Friday evening, Saturday is virtually sold-out.
rockmnation.com
No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!
We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
kjluradio.com
North County High School apologizes for comments about Battle High School in Columbia
Officials at an eastern Missouri high school apologize for comments a student made about Battle High School in Columbia. North County High School in Bonne Terre broadcast a student-led livestream during their football game with Battle on Friday. During the live stream, one student referred to Battle as a violent team, and said the school “takes kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school.”
krcgtv.com
Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City
Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
St. Louis woman killed in Howard County crash
A St. Louis woman died early Thursday in a Howard County crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The post St. Louis woman killed in Howard County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Larry E. Hawkins (August 30, 1948 - September 19, 2022)
Larry E. Hawkins, age 74, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on September 19, 2022 while he was fishing at Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. Fishing was one of his greatest pleasures. He also enjoyed cooking, hunting, gardening, and hanging out with all his friends. Larry was known to many as “Hawk” and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
939theeagle.com
Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man
A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KRMS Radio
HWP Warns Of More Deer On Roadway Following Monday Crash In Miller County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers deer-related accidents are always a risk on the state’s roads and highways, but that risk rises at this time of year because deer are even more active. The patrol says to stay alert, and if you do become involved in a...
Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into buildings in Lake of the Ozarks
An Eldon man is sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into multiple businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jarod Long, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree property damage in July. On Wednesday, Long was sentenced to four years in prison on each count. Long was...
krcgtv.com
Auxvasse man dead after Callaway County crash
An Auxvasse man is dead after a crash in Callaway County. The crash was on County Road 245 at Route E on Thursday at 12:20 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report. Douglas Thompson, 88, of Auxvasse, was driving a 1999 Nissan Maxima when he failed to...
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Big Bass Bash! Amateur Fishermen Can Land A $100k Fish This Weekend On Lake Of The Ozarks
The Big Bass Bash is back at Lake of the Ozarks! It's the tournament built for amateurs with a chance to win big: the prize for the weekend's biggest fish is $100,000!. Every paid entry into this tournament gets anglers one entry into a drawing to win a brand new Phoenix 818 with a 150hp Mercury engine with Mercury 150 Pro XS. Retail value is $40,000. The drawing will be held on Sunday, October 2 during the Awards Ceremony at PB2 (Grand Glaize State Park). A whole host of extra contests and bonuses give anglers even more chances to win. Learn more here.
