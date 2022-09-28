Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are playing hurt after Wake Forest’s devastating double overtime loss to Clemson. Despite making big leaps in football the past couple decades, my beloved Deacs have now lost a seemingly impossible 63 consecutive games to top-10 teams dating back to 1946. In other words, they have a worse record in a big spot than the Internationals in the Presidents Cup. But you know what? Both teams are still going to keep trying, because, well, that’s sports. And there will still be suckers like me out there watching and thinking there will actually be a different outcome at some point. In any event, let’s press on and talk about what happened over the weekend. In golf, that is. I will not be speaking of the Wake loss again.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO