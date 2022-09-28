ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

jw.arnold
1d ago

Hello FOX. I’M OUT!! I won’t watch this garbage! And I’m calling for a “BOYCOTT” of products advertised for this event!!

Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
GOLF
960 The Ref

LIV Golf will reportedly pay Fox Sports to air tournaments

LIV Golf may have finally found a broadcast partner to air its tournaments in the U.S. After companies like NBC, CBS, Disney, Apple and Amazon all rejected the Saudi-backed league, Fox Sports 1 is reportedly close to an agreement with LIV Golf, according to Golfweek. But there's a twist: Instead...
SPORTS
Bubba Watson
Greg Norman
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To The Charlie Woods Interview

Over the weekend at the Notah Begay junior golf event, Charlie Woods shot the best round of his young golf career. With Tiger Woods serving as his caddie, Charlie recorded a 68 on Sunday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Following the round, he participated in what might be his first real interview.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka Wife Beach Photos Are Going Viral

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and model Jena Sims married earlier this year. It's been a great 2022 for the couple, who are making major moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series and reportedly received a $100 million payment for the move. Not long later,...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News

On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
MOTORSPORTS
#Fox Sports#Golf World#Golf Course
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

Patrick Reed Refiles $750million Golf Channel Lawsuit

Patrick Reed has refiled his $750million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee, adding a number of other Golf Channel employees, plus the DP World Tour and its commissioner Keith Pelley. Having finally taken a week off from playing, withdrawing from this week’s Dunhill Links Championship after...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour

Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
GOLF
Front Office Sports

PGA Tour Hits Back at LIV Golf with Countersuit

The PGA Tour is striking back against LIV Golf in the courts. A countersuit filed Wednesday spotlights huge bonuses — which reportedly reach $100 million to $200 million for some golfers — paid out by LIV. “LIV’s orchestrated efforts to induce Tour members to breach their contracts and...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
NBA
WHIO Dayton

LIV Golf denies report of deal to buy TV time on FS1

Saudi-funded LIV Golf denied a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized. It would go against what Greg Norman,...
TV & VIDEOS
Golf Digest

Team USA's impressive win, Charlie Woods' Tiger-assisted career round, and an ode to Tom Kim

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are playing hurt after Wake Forest’s devastating double overtime loss to Clemson. Despite making big leaps in football the past couple decades, my beloved Deacs have now lost a seemingly impossible 63 consecutive games to top-10 teams dating back to 1946. In other words, they have a worse record in a big spot than the Internationals in the Presidents Cup. But you know what? Both teams are still going to keep trying, because, well, that’s sports. And there will still be suckers like me out there watching and thinking there will actually be a different outcome at some point. In any event, let’s press on and talk about what happened over the weekend. In golf, that is. I will not be speaking of the Wake loss again.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman slams "deafening hypocrisy" of LIV Golf opposition

LIV Golf boss Greg Norman has described the opposition to his new breakaway tour as "deafening hypocrisy," citing an alleged relationship between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Piers Morgan on the Uncensored Show, Norman passionately defended the LIV Golf Tour and asserted that one of its main...
GOLF

