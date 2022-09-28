ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Harsh living conditions aggravate Gaza burn injuries

By MOHAMMED ABED, Rosie Scammell and Yahya Hassouna
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQ7l1_0iD3CoNg00
More than a third of the burns patients treated at MSF clinics across Gaza were aged under five /AFP

With bandages wrapped around his head and body, Attia al-Sawafiri was lying in the burns unit of a Gaza hospital, waiting for his first skin graft.

The 50-year-old Palestinian has suffered chemical burn injuries not as a result of cross-border fighting, but while trying to unblock his drains -- a common problem in the Gaza Strip, where many people live in cramped housing with dilapidated infrastructure.

The harsh living conditions and unsafe energy supplies in the Palestinian enclave, blockaded by Israel for 15 years, are contributing to the thousands of burn injuries requiring treatment each year.

At Gaza City's Shifa hospital, Sawafiri recalled how he tried to clear the drains at home with caustic soda and hot water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnUwi_0iD3CoNg00
Attia al-Sawafiri suffered burn injuries trying to unblock his drains -- a common problem in Gaza /AFP

But "then the soda spread and burnt my head, my hands and my legs".

The plight of Gaza's burns patients is compounded by shortages of medical equipment and supplies such as artificial skin.

A four-year-old boy who dropped a lighter on spilled fuel, setting it ablaze, was calling feebly for his mother as he was wheeled out of the operating theatre at Shifa.

"We've performed a lot of surgeries on this boy," said Dr Jamal al-Assar, a burns specialist at the hospital, Gaza's largest health centre.

Medics, he said, had to clean the child's wounds and apply skin grafts in multiple stages "because it's not possible to do it all at once due to the lack of a skin bank".

- Hazardous winters -

Some cases appear linked to a sense of hopelessness felt by many in Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-led blockade since 2007 when Islamist group Hamas took power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wly1V_0iD3CoNg00
Despite all the obstacles, doctors in the blockaded Gaza Strip manage to rehabilitate many patients /AFP

The restrictions on Gaza's 2.3 million people, which Israel says are necessary to contain militant groups, have crippled the economy and limited the movement of people and goods.

One of the hospital's patients was a 20-year-old man who survived a suicide attempt two months ago in which he had doused himself in fuel and set it on fire.

He lay in bed with a pained expression while holding aloft his bandaged arms.

Dr Medhat Saidam, another burns expert, said his department is seeing an increasing number of such suicide attempts, which are "linked to financial problems".

Many injuries are the result of Gaza's precarious power supply, including utility workers hit by power surges and children who touch unsafe outlets and appliances, said Dr Assar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkEBS_0iD3CoNg00
Four-year-old Yasser Khila's mother said the physical injury has also had a mental impact on him /AFP

In the past, Gaza had suffered "a catastrophe from candles" used for lighting during power outages, with entire families being killed in fires, Saidam explained.

But the electricity supply has become more stable and people rely less on unsafe generators and candles.

This year Gaza received an average of 12 hours of mains electricity daily, up from just seven hours five years ago, according to United Nations data.

New dangers still loom in the winter, Saidam said, when many people burn coal for heat.

"Casualties are bigger than in the summer because they're trying to stay warm."

- 3D-printed face masks -

Burns injuries that occur in a split second can take months or years to recover from, with specialist care needed to help the skin regrow and minimise scarring.

Dr Abed al-Hamid Qaradaya, head of physiotherapy at a Gaza City clinic run by the charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said medics have struggled in the past to source the equipment needed because "it's expensive and hard to find on the local market".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293yxd_0iD3CoNg00
Many injuries are the result of Gaza's precarious power supply, a burns expert explained /AFP

His clinic was also damaged by Israeli air strikes during last year's war with Palestinian militants.

Dr Qaradaya showed off a valuable piece of technology: a 3D printer now being used to help patients with facial burns.

Staff spend hours scanning a patient's face, then print a perfectly-fitting mask that helps "protect the face from deformities and preserve... its aesthetic shape from before the burn," he said.

MSF clinics across Gaza treated more than 5,500 new burns patients last year, and more than one-third of those patients were aged under five.

One of them, four-year-old Yasser Khila, was whimpering as a dressing was applied to his wounds from spilled hot stew.

While the boy was being comforted with a lollipop, his mother, Dina, said the physical injury has also had a mental impact on her child.

"He became very sensitive about everything, and he wants me to always stay by his side."

Back at Shifa hospital, where the four-year-old boy was out of the theatre and recovering under a sky blue sheet, Assar said proudly, "with treatment and close follow-up, the child is healing."

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Palestinian Farmer Unearths 1,500-Year-Old Byzantine Mosaic in the Gaza Strip

A Palestinian farmer unearthed a large Byzantine mosaic while planting an olive tree, Heritage Daily reports. The farmer, Suleiman al-Nabahin, uncovered the mosaic in the Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza strip, where approximately 30,000 Palestinians live without access to a working sewage system or potable water. People in Gaza are working alongside archaeologists from the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem to safely excavate the mosaic and have thus for exposed several large panels. “These are the most beautiful mosaic floors discovered in Gaza, both in terms of the quality of the graphic representation and the complexity of...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Gaza Strip#Living Conditions#Gaza City#Msf#Palestinian
AFP

Palestinian street battles point to wider West Bank crisis

Gun battles in central Nablus, with young Palestinians fighting police and setting blazes that shut the city down, signal growing chaos in the northern West Bank that could spiral out of control. But Israel regularly calls on the PA to take firmer action in areas of the West Bank nominally under its control, notably cities like Nablus.  
PROTESTS
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying

DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest

More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West

As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, a bomb exploded, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military...
MILITARY
AFP

Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday defended military sales to Pakistan after withering criticism from growing US partner India, which considers itself the target of Islamabad's F-16 planes. The top US diplomat defended a $450 million F-16 deal for Pakistan approved earlier in September, saying the package was for maintenance of Pakistan's existing fleet.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Terror Group Claims Responsibility for Drive-By Shooting Near Hebron

The Al-Muhahideen Brigades terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for a shooting attack Wednesday on Mount Hebron. An Israeli Jew was targeted with gunfire late in the evening in a drive-by shooting near the Adorayim junction in the southern Hebron Hills. The armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, the Brigades...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London

British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Iranian woman died of 'blow to the head': family in Iraq

Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini was visiting Tehran with her family when she encountered the notorious morality police and died after a "violent blow to the head", her cousin living in Iraq said. - 'Better life' - Amini's mother said doctors at the hospital told the family that her daughter "had received a violent blow to the head", Mortezaee said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

No place like home: my bitter return to Palestine

At 22 years old, I set foot in my country for the first time. My parents were Palestinian, but in 1970 they had gone into exile. We had been living in Cyprus after fleeing the war in Lebanon. Now, a new era of reconciliation had arrived. A year or so after the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) were signed, we were finally allowed to go back. It was exciting to return to our ancestral home after all these years. Our extended family in the Galilee, especially my grandparents, were overjoyed, and we were swamped in a tide of love. I was thrilled to finally return. I wanted a country. I wanted not to feel like a foreigner any more. This was a dream come true. The years of statelessness were behind us. But going home was much harder than I imagined, for all of us.
TRAVEL
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy