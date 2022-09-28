ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is NBA Basketballer Rodney Hood’s Wife, Richa Jackson?

NBA trade rumors have recently been circulating about Rodney Hood. The newest Los Angeles Clippers signee’s personal life is also drawing attention. Richa Jackson, better known as Rodney Hood’s wife, is also the subject of NBA fans’ attention. Since the couple is low-key on social media, little is known about Jackson and their relationship. However, Rodney Hood’s wife, Richa Jackson, boasts an athletic background and knows a thing or two about her husband’s demanding career. So we delve into her background in this Richa Jackson wiki.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain

HOUSTON — Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon was all smiles during his first media day as a member of the Houston Rockets in September of 2016. Gordon was a newcomer who joined the Rockets as a free agent following an unsuccessful five-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. His goal was to play a vital role in helping the organization win its first NBA title since 1995.
HOUSTON, TX
NECN

Where NBA Coach of the Year Odds Stand After Celtics' Change

Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

When to Sell Volatile Cards, NBA Preseason Buys, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse are joined today by Josh Cohen from PC Sports Cards to share their opinions on when to sell hot cards (5:00). Then, they discuss their NBA preseason plans (25:00) before peppering Josh with some mailbag questions (36:00). Finally, Mike and Jesse touch on the Leaf Metal Soccer drama (52:00) and answer more mailbag questions (58:00).
NBA
The Ringer

Preseason NBA Power Rankings, Part 1

Justin, Rob, and Wos ranked all the teams heading into the season, and in Part 1 we discuss the teams ranked 30-23. Todd McShay on CJ Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Life Advice with Paige Spiranac, Plus a Bad Week in Celtics Coverage. Ryen also gives out his weekly ranking of...
NBA
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Anthony Davis ‘excited’ to be Lakers’ No.1 offensive option, LeBron pushing him to do it

Is Anthony Davis a No.1 offensive option on a championship team?. The Lakers made a massive bet in trading for Davis — both in good young players and picks — that he could help them win a title now and be the bridge to the future post-LeBron James. Davis was everything the Lakers hoped in the bubble and did win them banner No. 17. However, he has not stayed healthy or consistently played up to that standard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Simmons, Windhorst posit potential of Steph, LeBron teaming up

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Warriors guard Steph Curry have a great relationship despite what their storied history might depict. The NBA superstars faced off in four straight, unforgettable NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018 that served as a wake-up call to James. He wasn't the only “Kid from Akron” dominating the game of basketball anymore.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
The Ringer

Week 4 NFL Gambling Preview

JJ, House, and Raheem are back to share their favorite early leans for Week 4. They begin with TNF (4:00) before discussing Jacksonville’s hot start (12:00). Then, JJ tries to sell House and Raheem on the bets he’s already made for the week (17:00). Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe...
NFL
The Ringer

Anna Wolfe on Brett Favre’s Impact on the Most Vulnerable

Van and Rachel welcome investigative journalist Anna Wolfe to discuss her reporting of the Brett Favre welfare funding scandal (21:05), before discussing the latest news regarding Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension (1:00:09). Plus, a Tennessee principal says the N-word (1:23:09), and Rihanna’s performing at the Super Bowl (1:30:01).
NBA
The Ringer

Bengals-Dolphins Preview, CFB Picks for Week 5, and Dave Hill on ‘Gamblers’

Austin opens by doing a deep dive into Week 4’s Thursday Night Football game featuring the Bengals and Dolphins with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 5 of the season. The episode concludes with a conversation with Dave Hill of Gamblers to preview the upcoming season.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Ringer

SOUTHGATE Out! GOLDBRIDGE In! The Football Fill-In

The international edition of the Football Fill-In with Mark Goldbridge and my Fozcast cohost Tom Ochoa. We talked everything England! Should Southgate get the sack? Who we would pick in our World Cup squad and so much more! We also had the usual Football Fill-In 60-Second Quiz with some fierce accusations flying about!
SOCCER
The Ringer

Building Bo Nickal, a Mysterious UFC Apex Story, and the Evolution of MMA Media

Just days before the focus of the MMA world collectively turns to the sold-out UFC Apex in sunny Las Vegas, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to the Spotify Live app to discuss:. • Bo Nickal’s first official UFC fight at UFC 282 in December against Jamie Pickett...
UFC
The Ringer

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Jags Climbing, Raiders Falling, and Are the Eagles Still Too Low?

Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 3. First, they discuss the team of the week, the Jaguars, and where they should be ranked after their big win against the Chargers (2:22). Then, Jason tells Austin why he is still too low on the Eagles (8:15). Next, they pick a game of the week and a shame of the week heading into Week 4 (26:10). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss some of the movement on this week’s QB rankings after another great game from Trevor Lawrence. Plus, how bad is Justin Fields (30:36)?
NFL

