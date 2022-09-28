ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, NY

Syracuse.com

Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
WALTON, NY
informnny.com

Freeze watch issued for St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a chilly remainder of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and areas in the Northern Adirondacks region. Beginning late Thursday night, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Tips To Prepare For Severe Weather In New York State

As the southeastern parts of the United States prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian, it's super important to make sure you're prepared for severe weather and the potential for disaster to hit. Living in the northeast, we're no stranger to bad weather. From massive snowstorms to hurricanes and tropical...
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
MATTITUCK, NY
localsyr.com

Could ‘Ian’ impact CNY weather?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Plenty of attention has been paid to Hurricane Ian as it gets ready to strike Florida on Wednesday and rightly so. It should hit the Sunshine State as a major hurricane with storm surge, winds to 120+ mph and flooding rains. Looking beyond Wednesday, though, what are...
ENVIRONMENT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What Will Hurricane Ian Bring To The Hudson Valley?

Hurricane Ian is close to making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane. Will the storm later bring brutal weather to the Hudson Valley?. Hurricane Ian continues to grow more powerful and more dangerous as it heads towards the Florida Gulf Coast. At 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center confirmed Ian was upgraded as a Category 4 hurricane. The very dangerous storm was packing sustained winds of 140 miles an hour around 5 a.m.
ENVIRONMENT
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas

Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
adirondackalmanack.com

Fire in The Adirondacks

Out west the summer of 2022 will long be remembered as the year of fire, but the Adirondacks also has a history of fire. The years 1903 and 1908 were two great fire years in the Adirondacks. An article titled “Years of Fire” in the March/April 1981 Adirondack Life notes that “During both years the northeast suffered from drought. Due to sloppy logging, the woods were filled with piles of slash, the discarded tops, and limbs of trees. The railroads, which crossed the Adirondacks in the 1890s, failed to equip their wood and coal burning locomotives with spark arrestors. Although mandated by state law the penalties for violating the equipment law were so insignificant the railroads ignored them, and fires started all up and down the rail lines.”
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
101.5 WPDH

Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her

A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Visiting the Fantastic Overlook in Mossy Bank Park in Bath, NY

Located on a bluff high overlooking Bath, NY, you’ll find the beautiful Mossy Bank Park. This 167-acre park was created in the aftermath of a wildfire in 1963 which burned much of the escarpment. The town of Bath purchased the land to create a park centered around a fantastic overlook 500 feet above the valley far below.
BATH, NY
