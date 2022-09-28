Read full article on original website
Related
Protect Your Plants! Upstate New York Gets Frost & Freeze Tonight
Sweater lovers have been rejoicing as temperatures in Upstate New York finally feel like fall. But with fall chills come fall frosts, so take note for plants and outdoor pets – the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and even a Freeze Warning covering Upstate New York for tonight into Friday morning.
Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
informnny.com
Freeze watch issued for St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a chilly remainder of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and areas in the Northern Adirondacks region. Beginning late Thursday night, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the...
Two EF-1 Tornadoes Touch Down In The Southern Tier In One Week
It's not uncommon, but it's rare that we ever experience a tornado in the Southern Tier of New York. We see them touching down often in the midwest, the Mississippi Valley, and southern parts of the country. It's heartbreaking seeing the damage and loss of life that is left in its wake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tips To Prepare For Severe Weather In New York State
As the southeastern parts of the United States prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian, it's super important to make sure you're prepared for severe weather and the potential for disaster to hit. Living in the northeast, we're no stranger to bad weather. From massive snowstorms to hurricanes and tropical...
Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials
MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
localsyr.com
Could ‘Ian’ impact CNY weather?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Plenty of attention has been paid to Hurricane Ian as it gets ready to strike Florida on Wednesday and rightly so. It should hit the Sunshine State as a major hurricane with storm surge, winds to 120+ mph and flooding rains. Looking beyond Wednesday, though, what are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Will Hurricane Ian Bring To The Hudson Valley?
Hurricane Ian is close to making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane. Will the storm later bring brutal weather to the Hudson Valley?. Hurricane Ian continues to grow more powerful and more dangerous as it heads towards the Florida Gulf Coast. At 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center confirmed Ian was upgraded as a Category 4 hurricane. The very dangerous storm was packing sustained winds of 140 miles an hour around 5 a.m.
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster
As Florida deals with the worst of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Cayo Costa with 150 mph winds, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: Not much, though it depends on where you live.
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas
Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
adirondackalmanack.com
Fire in The Adirondacks
Out west the summer of 2022 will long be remembered as the year of fire, but the Adirondacks also has a history of fire. The years 1903 and 1908 were two great fire years in the Adirondacks. An article titled “Years of Fire” in the March/April 1981 Adirondack Life notes that “During both years the northeast suffered from drought. Due to sloppy logging, the woods were filled with piles of slash, the discarded tops, and limbs of trees. The railroads, which crossed the Adirondacks in the 1890s, failed to equip their wood and coal burning locomotives with spark arrestors. Although mandated by state law the penalties for violating the equipment law were so insignificant the railroads ignored them, and fires started all up and down the rail lines.”
What should NYC expect after Hurricane Ian hits Florida? Forecaster details the latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian churned toward the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 storm and is expected to bring catastrophic storm surge and wind damage to the state. After making landfall Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center expects Ian to emerge off the eastern...
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her
A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Visiting the Fantastic Overlook in Mossy Bank Park in Bath, NY
Located on a bluff high overlooking Bath, NY, you’ll find the beautiful Mossy Bank Park. This 167-acre park was created in the aftermath of a wildfire in 1963 which burned much of the escarpment. The town of Bath purchased the land to create a park centered around a fantastic overlook 500 feet above the valley far below.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0