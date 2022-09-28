Read full article on original website
Choose New Jersey Opens Office in Ireland
Choose New Jersey, the state’s leading nonprofit economic development organization, today announced the official opening of an office in Ireland, making New Jersey the first U.S. state with an economic development office in the country. The Ireland office will be Choose New Jersey’s second office in Europe, following the...
$500K to Expand Small Business Exporting
The New Jersey Department of State’s Business Action Center (NJBAC) has been awarded $500,000 in federal funds for the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to support new-to-exporting food and beverage manufacturers in underserved business communities. Financial awards will be provided to companies on a first come, first served competitive...
Making State Buildings More Energy Efficient Via BPU Training Program
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched its Energy Manager Training Program for state employees. Every state agency is required to have an Energy Manager to manage its energy use and costs. In addition, the Energy Manager is responsible for developing an energy plan for the agency...
