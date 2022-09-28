ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Venables and Sooners Try to Rebound From First Loss

 1 day ago

Oklahoma’s football team will try to bounce back from their 41-34 loss to Kansas State when the Sooners visit TCU this Saturday 11:00 am.

OU started slowly against the Wildcats, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, and dealing with penalties and failed third down conversions.

It was the first loss for OU with Brent Venables as head coach.

