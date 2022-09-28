Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
monvalleyindependent.com
Mon Valley Alliance marks year of success
The Mon Valley Alliance held its sixth annual luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Monongahela Aquatorium to showcase the progress it has made over the past year. In an enthusiastic speech, newly appointed CEO Jamie Colecchi explained several changes that have taken place within the foundation, as well as its recent accomplishments around the area.
wtae.com
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
wtae.com
Hartwood headaches over wedding woes
PITTSBURGH — Summer is behind us, but wedding planner Heather Davis just can't shake her frustration over a season of hiccups at one particular venue: Hartwood Acres. "I didn't realize this was happening every single weekend," Davis said, referring to a pattern of disruptions her clients encountered during their parties.
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
monvalleyindependent.com
Local EMS providers respond to hurricane
Local EMS agencies have sent crews to Florida to aid in disaster relief efforts as Hurricane Ian lashes the state’s western coast. Rostraver West Newton EMS sent one team with an ambulance, which drove down late Monday night in preparation for the storm’s landfall. To read the rest...
Anti-Fetterman billboard paid for by Oz campaign goes up in Braddock
BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Right next to the "Welcome To Braddock" sign is a new billboard, paid for by the Dr. Oz campaign. It shows toilet paper with the quote "Soft on skin, soft on bottoms" and then a picture of John Fetterman with the quote "Soft on Crime." Fetterman, prior to becoming lieutenant governor was the mayor of Braddock and he still lives there. In response, the Fetterman campaign said he confronted violence and there have been no deadly shootings in Braddock in over five years. The full statement they provided to KDKA is below. "Dr. Oz would not last a second in Braddock. This rich, fancy man lives in a mansion on a hill in New Jersey, what does he know about confronting crime? Nothing, he has no idea and no real solutions.The reality is that John has actually taken on crime, as Mayor of Braddock John succeeded in confronting the gun violence epidemic – with Braddock going 5 ½ years without the loss of life through gun violence. As Mayor, John worked closely with the police and the community, showing up at crime scenes himself. Oz has not done anything on crime."
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Custom-Built Home on 71 Acres in Southern Butler County
Situated on 71 Acres in a private setting with amazing views, this five-bedroom home features over 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition is a heated three-car attached garage, and an 80×40 heated pole barn and workshop. Bring your horses, cars and toys. Perennial gardens adorn a three-tier fountain, stone walls and cobblestone governor’s drive. In the rear yard is a cobblestone patio, a grand outdoor fireplace and dual waterfalls. The owner’s suite is on the main level and includes a large glass surround walk-in shower, a luxury tub and a walk-in California closet. The large kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking Gas Range and extensive cabinetry. It opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace and built-ins and access to the back porch. Covered porches span the length of the home. The lower walkout is enormous and open and includes a commercial wet bar, seating for 12, a coffered billiard ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace, a bath and a bedroom.
Plum seeking bids to tear down 4 houses
Plum resident William Sexton will be happy to see the rundown shell of a house that stands practically in his back yard torn down. Sexton said the house, riddled with broken windows, on Siple Street near the turnpike has been an eyesore for several years. “People go in and out...
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bernard Joseph Garland – Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon
Bernard Joseph Garland, 79, of Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born in Westmoreland County, Pa., on April 19, 1943, son of the late Helen Sandusky Garland Paulish and Joseph Garland. He retired from Walsh Group and enjoyed his career in the construction field. When not working, he enjoyed his spare time golfing, fishing, woodworking, studying genealogy and spending time with his cat, Murf. Bernard is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Garland; two children, Cristin Garland and Joseph Garland; four grandchildren, Alysha Garland, Claire Garland, Alexandra Garland and Wyatt Black; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Ryan; two stepsons, Robert Mathews and Aaron Mathews; two stepdaughters, Tracey Aaron and Vicki Prokopovitch; three siblings, Ronnie (Kris) Demillion, Donnie (Joanne) Garland and Judith (Melivin) Garland Strang; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and the mother of children, Glenda Garland; and three siblings, Ken (Marsha) Garland, Victor Sandusky and Sandy Garland Keith.
monvalleyindependent.com
Mary Louise Willebrand – Rostraver Township, formerly of Donora
Mary Louise Willebrand, 87, of Rostraver Township, formerly of Donora, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. She was born Oct. 7, 1934, in Donora, daughter of the late Joseph M. Gonzalez and the late Mary Svercek Gonzalez. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Louise received her bachelor’s degree in education from Duquesne University and her master’s in library science from the University of Pittsburgh. She was a member of the school board for Mon Valley Catholic High School for many years. She loved to knit, was a great seamstress, a wonderful cook — especially of authentic Spanish dishes — and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Louise loved to play bridge and was always initiating family card or board games. Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Clyde Willebrand; children, C. Joseph Willebrand and wife Donna of Washington, Pa., Amy L. Pascarella and Jerry Rizzardi of Carroll Township, and Becky A. Stewart of Rostraver Township; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Willebrand, Brian (Megan) Willebrand, Neil Pascarella, Leah (Tyler) Frey, Connor Stewart, Grant Stewart and Jack Stewart; and a sister, Evelyn Trepasko of Export. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial in St Andrew the Apostle Church, Donora Campus. Louise’s family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box #91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 or to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 1 Park Road, Donora, PA 15033. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Lee Allen Harmon – Monongahela
Lee Allen Harmon, 80, of Monongahela (Valley Inn), passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in the Mon-Valley Care Center, Carroll Township. He was born in Monongahela, on Dec. 30, 1941, son of the late Vernon H. and Myrtle Beeler Harmon. A 1959 graduate of Monongahela High School, Lee worked for over 20 years in the maintenance/electrical department for the Ringgold School District before retiring and opening Harmon’s Gun Shop in Monongahela. He was a lifetime member of the Valley Inn Volunteer Fire Department where he was past chief and held several positions over the years. One of the founding members of the Valley Inn Sportsman’s Association, Lee loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his buddies at camp and was a member of the NRA. Lee is survived by his daughter, Sharalee Harmon of Monongahela; a brother, Charles (Marlene) Harmon of Mercersburg; two sisters, Linda (Paul) Zadnik of New Eagle and Evelyn Salzman of Monongahela; and his loyal pup Harlee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon McCarty Harmon, who passed away March 26, 2019. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Valley Inn Volunteer Fire Department will conduct services in the funeral home at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: VIVFD, 810 Dry Run Road, Monongahela, PA 15063. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Brentwood EMS finds new home after putting out bid to other ambulance services
BRENTWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. — After months of meetings, Brentwood Council has officially announced the fate and future of its EMS and ambulance services. “The borough will enter into a five-year agreement with the Brentwood EMS and Baldwin EMS to provide emergency medical service within our community,” said Mike Foyle, chairman of the Public Safety Committee.
monvalleyindependent.com
David W. Mason – Monongahela
David W. Mason, 75, of Monongahela, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in his home. He was born Aug. 13, 1947, in North Charle- roi, son of the late Wayne and Vincie Vigliotti Mason. David was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monongahela, where he served as an elder and deacon. He was retired from SE Technologies in Bridgeville, where he worked as a draftsman. During his retirement, he drove buses for Ringgold School District and Pennsylvania Coach Lines. He was a member of the Rostraver Sportsman’s Club and was a former firefighter for New Eagle VFD and a former coach for New Eagle Soccer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his friends and family. He also loved watching and supporting his grandchildren in numerous activities. He is survived by his wife, Diana Henry Mason, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage; daughter, Dawn Mason of Donora; son, David and his wife Ann Mason of Falling Waters, W.Va.; daughter, Dana and her husband Philip Hadsell of Charleroi; five grandchildren, Abby and Paige Mason and Ethan, Alex and Emily Hadsell; and a brother, Daniel Mason of Emporium, Pa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, with the Rev. Mark Woomer officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of AHN Hospice for the care given to David. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
Concrete pouring for deck of new Fern Hollow Bridge expected to get underway tomorrow
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tomorrow will bring another major step in the return of the Fern Hollow Bridge.For thousands of East End drivers in Squirrel Hill, Point Breeze, Regent Square, and on the Parkway East, the bridge can't open soon enough. As soon as the massive concrete beams settled into place, the work started, all aimed at tomorrow."They'll start pouring the deck on the Fern Hollow Bridge," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District Executive.It's a lot of concrete that will take 3-4 weeks to pour."They'll start at the end where they put the first beams obviously by the gatehouse and they start in...
monvalleyindependent.com
New show choir ready to perform
A new entertainment group is ready to take the stage. A show choir called VoiceZ on Fire is a new program offered by the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
