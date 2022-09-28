ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

PennLive.com

Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead

Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here

Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police

A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Commercial vehicle hits pedestrian in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — A person was seriously injured Wednesday morning in Carlisle after they were hit by a commercial vehicle, police said. The incident happened at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street. The intersection is shut down while police conduct an investigation and reconstruction. As of...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school

A student brought a gun to a Mechanicsburg Area School District elementary school on Tuesday. Late in the school day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a gun at Elmwood Academy, according to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy. "We immediately intervened with the student in question. We,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Student found with gun in Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy

A student brought a gun to Elmwood Academy in what the Mechanicsburg Area School District superintendent said was “an isolated incident.”. Superintendent Mark Leidy issued a statement saying that late in the day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a firearm at the school that serves fourth and fifth-grade students.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
wdac.com

Crews Battle York Rowhome Fire

YORK – Units battled a rowhouse fire in York. Crews responded yesterday around 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Fulton Street. The fire extended into three other units. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is being investigated.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
