Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead
Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
Jenna Herbster leads Cumberland Valley to Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win over Carlisle
Cumberland Valley used a second-half rally to put Carlisle away in a 4-0 divisional victory Thursday. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime but rattled off three unanswered in the second half to ice the win. Jenna Harbster paced the Eagles with two goals. Caylin Donlevy and Mckenzie Smith chipped in...
Bishop McDevitt field hockey clips Camp Hill in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital clash
Camp Hill (5-5) turned in a solid effort and gave Bishop McDevitt (9-1) all they could handle, but the Crusaders ultimately held on to secure a 1-0 divisional victory Thursday. Nat Barkman’s second-quarter goal proved to make the difference. Maddi Donmoyer picked up the assist on the game-winning tally.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines talks about team’s dynamic start this season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with Cumberland Valley’s quarterback Isaac Sines about how the team was able to get off to such a good start this football season. The Eagles (4-1) were undefeated before taking a 30-14 loss to...
Fundraiser volleyball game held at Penn State York campus in honor of late player
YORK, Pa. — The first-ever "Gift of Life" fundraiser volleyball game was held at Penn State's York campus Monday night. Girls on the school's volleyball team were remembering their late teammate, Courtney Groft, who died in a car crash last year. The nineteen-year-old was an organ donor, who was...
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen Friday
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The area has been closed since March for a rehabilitation project that the park said “was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The...
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
'Heroes' Who Lifted Car Off Pedestrian Sought By Shippensburg Police
A pedestrian was rescued by local "heroes" hit in a crosswalk and crushed by a car in Shippensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of East King Street just before 5 p.m., according to a release by the Shippensburg police. "Several people help...
Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police
A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
Harrisburg School District starts process to reopen Steele Elementary
Harrisburg School District approved contracts Tuesday night to start what is expected to be a two-year project to renovate the abandoned Steele Elementary School in uptown Harrisburg and bring it back into use. The district’s court-appointed receiver moved Tuesday to allocate $21.6 million of the district’s remaining federal stimulus funds...
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
Commercial vehicle hits pedestrian in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person was seriously injured Wednesday morning in Carlisle after they were hit by a commercial vehicle, police said. The incident happened at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street. The intersection is shut down while police conduct an investigation and reconstruction. As of...
Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school
A student brought a gun to a Mechanicsburg Area School District elementary school on Tuesday. Late in the school day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a gun at Elmwood Academy, according to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy. "We immediately intervened with the student in question. We,...
Student found with gun in Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy
A student brought a gun to Elmwood Academy in what the Mechanicsburg Area School District superintendent said was “an isolated incident.”. Superintendent Mark Leidy issued a statement saying that late in the day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a firearm at the school that serves fourth and fifth-grade students.
Crews Battle York Rowhome Fire
YORK – Units battled a rowhouse fire in York. Crews responded yesterday around 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Fulton Street. The fire extended into three other units. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is being investigated.
Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
