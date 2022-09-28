Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly ViolenceMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Haley Noblit’s four goals carry unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Greencastle-Antrim’s girls soccer team faced one of its toughest tests on Thursday, heading to Bubbletown to take on Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Jenna Herbster leads Cumberland Valley to Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win over Carlisle
Cumberland Valley used a second-half rally to put Carlisle away in a 4-0 divisional victory Thursday. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime but rattled off three unanswered in the second half to ice the win. Jenna Harbster paced the Eagles with two goals. Caylin Donlevy and Mckenzie Smith chipped in...
‘He’s going to score’: Isaac Sines’ three touchdowns lead Cumberland Valley past Chambersburg
MECHANICSBURG— Cumberland Valley played in a game against Harrisburg last Saturday— the team suffered its first loss of the season, 30-14— and knew it would have a much shorter than usual practice week to prepare for Thursday’s matchup against Chambersburg. Head coach Josh Oswalt said the...
Devin Shepherd, David Chase help Central Dauphin dispatch Carlisle with ease, 42-14
CARLISLE – The Central Dauphin football team stared at a 7-0 deficit just two plays and 43 seconds into Thursday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game at Ken Millen Stadium. That didn’t faze the battle-tested Rams in the least. The Central Dauphin offense stepped on to field and methodically...
Hershey edges Palmyra in big Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup
Every Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup is a battle, and Thursday’s contest between Palmyra and Hershey was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. At home, the Trojans were able to take care of business against a terrific Palmyra team, edging the...
Boiling Springs volleyball tops Bishop McDevitt in five sets
In a thrilling five-set battle, Boiling Springs was able to come out on top against Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Bubblers won the first set 26-24, but then dropped the next two frames 18-25 and 32-34. Down to their last legs, though, they managed to win 25-15 and 16-14.
Northern York tops West Perry volleyball in straight sets
Northern York had a solid evening on Thursday, picking up a Colonial Division girls volleyball win over West Perry. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Polar Bears won in straight sets, topping the Mustangs 3-0.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said, following his team’s first loss of the year last Saturday to Harrisburg, that the Eagles wouldn’t have any time to lick their wounds. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He wasn’t kidding, as the Commonwealth...
Penn State special teams coach Stacy Collins on Nick Singleton, Barney Amor and kicking frustrations
Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines talks about team’s dynamic start this season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with Cumberland Valley’s quarterback Isaac Sines about how the team was able to get off to such a good start this football season. The Eagles (4-1) were undefeated before taking a 30-14 loss to...
York, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in York. The New Oxford High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 29, 2022, 14:30:00. The Northeastern High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 29, 2022, 16:00:00.
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen Friday
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The area has been closed since March for a rehabilitation project that the park said “was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The...
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
Penn State’s talented defensive ends face their biggest test to date in Northwestern star Peter Skoronski
Northwestern’s football team will likely struggle to stay out of the Big Ten West cellar. Pat Ryan’s Wildcats are 1-3 and their remaining schedule includes Saturday’s road date at No. 11 Penn State, home games with Wisconsin and Ohio State and future road games with Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.
‘Hey, Jones!’: On Clifford vs. Allar; B1G vs. SEC; and 3 epic Penn State games, all against ... Minnesota
Only three questions are plenty to fill the mailbag, especially the last one about which PSU games could inspire a “30 For 30″ documentary. But first, an intriguing angle on the Penn State quarterback situation... This, from Carole Kirkpatrick: Game experience, prowess, and toughness versus 5-star power, arm...
Former Penn State standout Bo Nickal books first fight days after earning UFC contract
Well, it’s not Logan Paul or Khamzat Chimaev, but Bo Nickal has his first fight in the UFC booked. The former three-time national champion Penn State wrestler, who started transitioning to mixed martial arts in 2019, earned a contract with the biggest promotion in the sport after picking up his second finish of the year on Dana White’s Contender Series Tuesday.
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
James Franklin on Drew Allar’s playing time and Penn State’s push to establish depth
Standing in a makeshift media room adjacent to Ross-Ade Stadium’s visiting locker room, James Franklin was crystal clear about the intent behind playing underclassmen in Penn State’s opener at Purdue: “I am determined to develop depth.”. It was a point he made in the offseason. It was...
