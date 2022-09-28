In a thrilling five-set battle, Boiling Springs was able to come out on top against Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Bubblers won the first set 26-24, but then dropped the next two frames 18-25 and 32-34. Down to their last legs, though, they managed to win 25-15 and 16-14.

BOILING SPRINGS, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO