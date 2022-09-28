ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State special teams coach Stacy Collins on Nick Singleton, Barney Amor and kicking frustrations

Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Soccer PRO

York, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in York. The New Oxford High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 29, 2022, 14:30:00. The Northeastern High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 29, 2022, 16:00:00.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Former Penn State standout Bo Nickal books first fight days after earning UFC contract

Well, it’s not Logan Paul or Khamzat Chimaev, but Bo Nickal has his first fight in the UFC booked. The former three-time national champion Penn State wrestler, who started transitioning to mixed martial arts in 2019, earned a contract with the biggest promotion in the sport after picking up his second finish of the year on Dana White’s Contender Series Tuesday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
STRASBURG, PA
