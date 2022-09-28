Read full article on original website
Related
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found
Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
Multiple Sixers discuss how James Harden looked on first day of camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Confirms His Relationship With Kevin Garnett Wasn’t Good, He Is Happy Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Fixed The Problems They Had In The Past
Before the 2022-23 NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to improve their roster after their abysmal last season. In order to do that, the Purple and Gold have seemingly recruited a lot of guards to the roster. So much so that there are still...
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019
LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23
LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants
There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
New York Post
New big man Isaiah Hartenstein ready to add different dimension for Knicks
It wasn’t a decision. It was more like a no-brainer. During Isaiah Hartenstein’s foray into free agency, the Knicks quickly emerged as his preferred destination, once he spoke to coach Tom Thibodeau and the front office. “I think it was a spot where I felt wanted,” the 7-footer...
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation
O'Neal breaks down the suspension of the Boston Celtics coach
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0