Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019

LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23

LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants

There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

