NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Name the Best Stocks to Ride a Market Downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. As frightening as these times...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Nudge Higher, Looking for Relief Rally After Global Sell-Off

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets nudged higher on Friday, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% by early afternoon, having halved its early gains. Media stocks added...
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Lower After S&P 500 Closes at New Year-Low

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China's official factory activity data unexpectedly expanded in August, beating estimates. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.83%, and...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The third quarter comes to a close Friday, and it couldn't come any sooner for beaten-up stock markets. It's been a terrible month for equities. The Federal Reserve's policy makers made it clear they're serious about raising rates until price increases cool down, sending bond yields surging and stocks down. The central bank's critics say much of the turmoil is the result of the Fed waiting too long to address inflation and then doing too much, too quickly, to fight it. The economic mess in the UK and the nuclear-tinged anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine haven't helped, either. Earnings season is around the corner, too, which could add even more pressure to markets that have already fallen below their previous 2022 lows. Follow live market updates here.
NBC San Diego

10-Year Yield Rises Above 3.8% After Topping 4% Briefly This Week

Treasury yields rose on Friday, after volatile trading this week, as markets closed out an awful week, month and quarter. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.814%. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a near 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
NBC San Diego

Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
NBC San Diego

American Homebuyers Are Finding UK Bargains, Discounted by a Weaker Pound

American homebuyers are searching for bargains in the U.K., as a weaker pound contributes to double-digit price cuts. Prices in London are down nearly 20% over the past year on price declines and currency impact, according to real estate broker and advisory firm Knight Frank. The supply of homes throughout...
NBC San Diego

Tesla Delivered 343,000 Vehicles in the Third Quarter of 2022

Tesla just reported third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. During this quarter in 2021, Elon Musk’s auto business reported deliveries of 241,300 electric cars. According to estimates compiled by FactSet-owned Street Account, analysts were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of 364,660 cars for the period ending September...
NBC San Diego

Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn

The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
