NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Name the Best Stocks to Ride a Market Downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. As frightening as these times...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Nudge Higher, Looking for Relief Rally After Global Sell-Off
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets nudged higher on Friday, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% by early afternoon, having halved its early gains. Media stocks added...
NBC San Diego
S&P 500 Rises as Markets Prepare to Close Out a Miserable Week, Month and Quarter
Stocks were choppy Friday as traders looked to close out a terrible week that brought the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 was up 0.45%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.93% higher. An inflation report closely...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Lower After S&P 500 Closes at New Year-Low
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China's official factory activity data unexpectedly expanded in August, beating estimates. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.83%, and...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The third quarter comes to a close Friday, and it couldn't come any sooner for beaten-up stock markets. It's been a terrible month for equities. The Federal Reserve's policy makers made it clear they're serious about raising rates until price increases cool down, sending bond yields surging and stocks down. The central bank's critics say much of the turmoil is the result of the Fed waiting too long to address inflation and then doing too much, too quickly, to fight it. The economic mess in the UK and the nuclear-tinged anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine haven't helped, either. Earnings season is around the corner, too, which could add even more pressure to markets that have already fallen below their previous 2022 lows. Follow live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
10-Year Yield Rises Above 3.8% After Topping 4% Briefly This Week
Treasury yields rose on Friday, after volatile trading this week, as markets closed out an awful week, month and quarter. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.814%. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a near 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
NBC San Diego
Euro Zone Inflation Soars to a Record 10%, Piling Pressure on the European Central Bank
The reading showed price increases broadening out from volatile food and energy prices into nearly all segments of the 19-member bloc's economy. Energy prices rose 40.8% year-on-year, up from 38.6% in August, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 11.8%, up from 10.6% last month. Euro zone inflation hit a...
NBC San Diego
Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says This ‘Trifecta' Needs to See Dampening Inflation for the Fed to Stop Raising Rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.
NBC San Diego
American Homebuyers Are Finding UK Bargains, Discounted by a Weaker Pound
American homebuyers are searching for bargains in the U.K., as a weaker pound contributes to double-digit price cuts. Prices in London are down nearly 20% over the past year on price declines and currency impact, according to real estate broker and advisory firm Knight Frank. The supply of homes throughout...
NBC San Diego
Facebook Scrambles to Escape Stock's Death Spiral as Users Flee, Sales Drop
Meta is trading at its lowest since early 2019, and the stock is one of the worst performers this year in the S&P 500. The company's problems are mounting, whether it's the ad hit from Apple's iOS changes or the growing threat posed by TikTok. "I'm not sure there's a...
NBC San Diego
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
NBC San Diego
Fed's Preferred Gauge Shows Inflation Accelerated Even More Than Expected in August
Core inflation rose 4.9% from a year ago in August and 0.6% on a monthly basis, according to a measure the Federal Reserve watches closely. Personal income rose 0.3%, the same as July and in line with the estimate. Spending rose 0.4% after declining 0.2% the month before. Headline inflation,...
NBC San Diego
Tesla Delivered 343,000 Vehicles in the Third Quarter of 2022
Tesla just reported third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. During this quarter in 2021, Elon Musk’s auto business reported deliveries of 241,300 electric cars. According to estimates compiled by FactSet-owned Street Account, analysts were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of 364,660 cars for the period ending September...
NBC San Diego
CarMax's Earnings Miss Is a Win in the Fed's Battle Against Inflation, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that used car retailer CarMax's recent earnings shortfall is good news for the Federal Reserve's quest to tamp down inflation. "When you look at this quarter from CarMax, it tells you the Fed's been incredibly successful at eroding consumer confidence," he said. CNBC's...
NBC San Diego
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
NBC San Diego
Bill Gates: You'll Never Solve Climate Change by Asking People to Consume Less
And climate change advocates often advocate using less and consuming less as one potential solution to climate change — degrowth, it's often called. This idea is quixotic, according to Bill Gates. "I don't think it's realistic to say that people are utterly going to change their lifestyle because of...
NBC San Diego
Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn
The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
