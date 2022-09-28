KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Area Health Education Center (AHEC) is renewing its grant to continue providing programs for rural students who are interested in health care careers who are in the seventh grade or older. Their mission is to help them get a feel for the medical field and this is the fourth renewal of the the five year grant. This is also a sign that the mission is not complete.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO