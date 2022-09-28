Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Adams Central volleyball sweeps Northwest in conference dual
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest volleyball hosted Adams Central Tuesday. The Patriots beat the Vikings 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Rowse steps up to challenge, into new role for UNK volleyball
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Jensen Rowse jokes that she “came out of the womb passing a volleyball.”. That’s how long she’s been playing the sport. “I was just like a gym rat growing up, and that’s where I learned to love it,” the University of Nebraska at Kearney junior said. “It was my life even as a little kid.”
KSNB Local4
New turf field at GINW nearing its completion
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Replacing the grass field at Grand Island Northwest High School has been a work in progress for nearly two years, and now— what was originally only a vision is turning into reality. Turf installation crews have been hard at work, sometimes even hanging around...
KSNB Local4
Diana Rouzee excited for future as sports marketing manager
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A familiar face is in a different place in Grand Island. Diane Rouzee, the former Northwest volleyball coaching legend who was at the helm of the Vikings for 34 years, retired in the spring. Now, just a few months later, she’s taking on a new venture.
KSNB Local4
Flu vaccines now available in Hastings
Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city.
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
KSNB Local4
Hastings High Band prepares for Harvest of Harmony
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With the 80th Harvest of Harmony parade coming up on Saturday, local bands are preparing to show their stuff through the streets of Grand Island, and at a field competition afterwards. One of those bands, Hastings High, has been practicing their routine since summer to get...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance contest is a family affair in Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A company from Aurora could be manufacturing some of the coolest products in Nebraska. The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance is asking the people of the state to vote on the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.’. They’re down to the semifinals, which is where the Grain Weevil...
KSNB Local4
Comprehensive Open House events scheduled in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Four open house events will be conducted October 3- 6 for residents of Hastings to participate in the City of Hastings Comprehensive Plan. Each event will offer a brief presentation and opportunities for residents to comment on various topics pertaining to Hastings. Additionally, the Comprehensive Plan...
KSNB Local4
Two Universities partner in Early Admission Nursing Program
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center have teamed up to provide nursing students a fast track into their field. The early admission pathway allows UNK nursing students to transfer credits to UNMC and be admitted into the program when they are classified as a junior. The program is open to both in-state and out-of-state students and they can apply for early admission after one semester.
KSNB Local4
Flu vaccines, bivalent COVID boosters both in and ready in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With the arrival of the fall season also comes the arrival of flu season, and the first wave of flu vaccines are officially in-house in Hastings. According to South Heartland District Health Department Director Michele Bever, the vaccines are here just in time for what she calls the calm before the storm when it comes to flu season.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
KSNB Local4
Diane Rouzee hired as GI Tourism’s Sports Marketing Manager
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island teacher and coach is now taking on a new role with Grand Island Tourism. Diane Rouzee has been named Sports Marketing Manager at Grand Island Tourism. This position will facilitate relationships with associations, regional events, and national events to grow the sports tourism business in our area.
KSNB Local4
Shawn Metcalf approved as next Hastings City Administrator
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In a unanimous 8-0 vote, the Hastings City Council approved the hiring of Shawn Metcalf as the next city administrator. Metcalf comes from a similar post in Rawlins, Wyoming. Metcalf also received unanimous 12-0 approval from the mayor-appointed committee that was tasked with interviewing all of...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island coffee shop thriving in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thursday is National Coffee Day. Whether you like yours black or light and sweet, chances are it’s an important and energizing part of your morning routine, and one local shop is bringing a unique vibe with each cup served. Daily Dose Coffee has been...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Area Health Education Center Renews Rural Health Care Grant
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Area Health Education Center (AHEC) is renewing its grant to continue providing programs for rural students who are interested in health care careers who are in the seventh grade or older. Their mission is to help them get a feel for the medical field and this is the fourth renewal of the the five year grant. This is also a sign that the mission is not complete.
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
KSNB Local4
Wood River Elementary receives more money for playground project
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Wood River Elementary is $25,000 closer to getting an accessible playground at the school. The Grace Koepp Foundation has granted the playground project with the grant money. This is the latest in funds that the school has received to help make improvements to the playground.
