Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant

POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported.

The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated.

Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue.

Both employees were treated and released from care, Simplot said.

"We are working with local agencies to determine the exact cause of the release, but all ammonia distribution was immediately shut off and the location of the release was isolated," Simplot stated in an email to the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday afternoon.

The names of the injured employees have not been released.