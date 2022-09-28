ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

PennLive.com

Emmaus’ Jake Fotta wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote

Jake Fotta went out against Bethlehem Catholic last week, started running and throwing, and when he stopped it just wasn’t good for those guys. Because the Emmaus quarterback put up 211 yards — 161 passing, 50 rushing — and four touchdowns in a 42-13 win. If he were Al Bundy, he would talk about the game the rest of his life, but he’s Jake Fotta so he played it kind of cool this week.
EMMAUS, PA
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police

Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

President Biden and Congress must put partisanship aside to protect Pennsylvania jobs | Opinion

As we enter the final weeks of a Senate race that may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Oz continue to argue over who will be the best fighter for hard working Pennsylvania families. The upcoming debate between the two Senate candidates must focus on policy and not politics, and both candidates need to tell us how they will fight to stop more Pennsylvania jobs being shipped overseas to China.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
