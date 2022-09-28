Read full article on original website
Related
Boiling Springs volleyball tops Bishop McDevitt in five sets
In a thrilling five-set battle, Boiling Springs was able to come out on top against Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Bubblers won the first set 26-24, but then dropped the next two frames 18-25 and 32-34. Down to their last legs, though, they managed to win 25-15 and 16-14.
Kosta Gianaris’ 3 goals help Bishop McDevitt down Milton Hershey
HARRISBURG - Milton Hershey put together a strong first half to its season, which included a 2-1 upset of Bishop McDevitt, and Thursday the Spartans were going for the sweep of the Crusaders.
Emmaus’ Jake Fotta wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Jake Fotta went out against Bethlehem Catholic last week, started running and throwing, and when he stopped it just wasn’t good for those guys. Because the Emmaus quarterback put up 211 yards — 161 passing, 50 rushing — and four touchdowns in a 42-13 win. If he were Al Bundy, he would talk about the game the rest of his life, but he’s Jake Fotta so he played it kind of cool this week.
Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union prediction, odds for MLS on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia takes on Charlotte in MLS at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET. This betting preview for Charlotte...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14-year-old football player killed in Philly school shooting identified: reports
Police have identified the 14-year-old boy that was shot and killed outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia Tuesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer and 6ABC. Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, Delaware County, was among five teenagers shot on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football...
Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, betting odds for MLB on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Chicago Cubs in MLB at Wrigley Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET. The...
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police
Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband, a former Pa. teacher
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage, according to a story from 6ABC. Scott, one of the world’s richest people, married Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Jewett is a Seattle-based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash closed US 222 south in Lancaster County: PennDOT
Update 6:51 p.m.: The crash was cleared and lanes re-opened by 6:20 p.m. US 222 southbound closed all lanes in East Cocalico Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to PennDOT. A crash was first reported around 3 p.m., between the exits for the PA Turnpike/PA 272 and US 322. All lanes...
2 dead, another hurt in crash on that closed Lancaster County road
Two people were killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. The southbound lanes of the road were closed between the turnpike interchange and the exit for Route 322 for several hours. Two vehicles were involved in the crash...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of Pa. rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned...
Major air pollutant increases to an unhealthy level during massive junkyard fire in North Philly
Known as fine particulate matter, a major air pollutant reportedly spiked to an unhealthy level during a massive junkyard fire in a North Philadelphia neighborhood on Tuesday evening, according to Pa.’s Department of Public Health. The fire occurred at Titan Auto Recycling, located between West Sedgley Avenue and West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner
The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
President Biden and Congress must put partisanship aside to protect Pennsylvania jobs | Opinion
As we enter the final weeks of a Senate race that may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Oz continue to argue over who will be the best fighter for hard working Pennsylvania families. The upcoming debate between the two Senate candidates must focus on policy and not politics, and both candidates need to tell us how they will fight to stop more Pennsylvania jobs being shipped overseas to China.
More than 41 deaths in four years related to home elevators, federal safety agency says
In the past year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has “stepped up its residential elevator enforcement efforts by recalling 117,100 total units across the U.S. to address an entrapment hazard.”. The commission today had issued a recall for a Pennsylvania elevator manufacturer after a child became...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0