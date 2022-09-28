HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With the arrival of the fall season also comes the arrival of flu season, and the first wave of flu vaccines are officially in-house in Hastings. According to South Heartland District Health Department Director Michele Bever, the vaccines are here just in time for what she calls the calm before the storm when it comes to flu season.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO