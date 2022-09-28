Read full article on original website
Related
What Deion Sanders will need to stay at Jackson State | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer take a look at Deion Sanders' FBS prospects and what Jackson State needs to do to keep him around.
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
Shedeur Sanders NIL deal: Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State QB supports HBCU fund with BBQ sauce
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is furthering his presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace with his own brand of barbecue sauce: “#2 BBQ.” For each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit organization that supports 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I just wanted to recognize I lost my first college head football coach last week in Darrel Mudra. Mudra taught me so much as a player. I was only with Darrell for a couple of years, but he had a huge impact on my life. It was sad for me to lose Coach. (He was) 93 years old, unbelievable life, he lived in football. He started the national championship tradition at North Dakota State in the 60s, and I didn't know that when I played for him in the 80s at Northern Iowa until I went back to North Dakota State and the impact that he had on that football program in that community, as well as the Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa all these schools. I had a number of opportunities to visit with him over the last 10 years, probably not the last two or three though, because of some health issues that Darrel had. But Terry Allen, who I also played for, and I have communicated a lot about how Coach was doing and what a great life Darrel lived and thankful I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him. Just want to rest in peace Coach, you meant the world to me.
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
First game at Tennessee 'amazing experience' for Top247 running back
A highly ranked Class of 2024 running back returned to Tennessee on Saturday to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium and came away impressed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Scouting take: What 5-star David Hicks brings to Texas A&M's class
Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks gave Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class a massive boost Wednesday afternoon, when the Katy (Texas) Paetow standout announced his commitment to the Aggies. Ranked as the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman in the Top247, Hicks represents the 12th commitment for Texas A&M and the highest-ranked in a class already inside the top 20 of the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with the stretch run still ahead.
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
WATCH: 4-star WR Tyler Williams commits to Georgia
4-star WR Tyler Williams announced his college commitment LIVE on 247Sports to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Class of 2023 wide receiver from Lakeland, Florida is the No. 182 ranked player in Top247.
Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss
Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
NFL・
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
247Sports
Big Ten's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse Pac-12, per report
The Big Ten Conference's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse the Pac-12, industry sources have told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd this week. There's fear that another round of potential expansion punctuated by monetary gain through annual revenue would gut the conference out West and lead to it dissolving in the future.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0