Tuesday Volleys: Calallen and Sinton win five set thrillers

UIL 4A high school volleyball features a lot of talent from the Coastal Bend. The perennial powers of the Calallen Lady Cats and Sinton Pirates coming out on top in five set victories.

SCORES

5A District 29: Gregory-Portland 3, Miller 0

5A District 29: Veterans Memorial 3, King 1

4A District 30: Tuloso-Midway 2, Calallen 3 (25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 14-25 and 15-13)

4A District 31: Orange Grove 2, Sinton 3 (26-24, 25-15, 22-25, 21-25 and 15-8)

4A District 31: Calhoun 3, Rockport-Fulton 2 (23-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14 and 15-10)

3A, District 29: Mathis 0, Aransas Pass 3

2A District 28: Skidmore-Tynan (20-9, 3-0) 3, Refugio 0 (25-21, 25-13 and 25-17)

2A Non-District: Three Rivers 3, Falls City 0

2A District 32: La Villa 0, Premont 3