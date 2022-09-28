ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 2

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet

Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Gandhi
Person
Adolf Hitler
Times of San Diego

Encinitas Siblings Launch Suntide Mimosas

Encinitas resident Lyda Hanson said she knew from a young age that she wanted to have her own company someday. Now, at 24, she’s living her dream. Hanson, and brothers Spencer and Wyatt, are the siblings behind Suntide Mimosas, canned drinks made with real juice and sparkling California wine. The drinks can now be found in stores in California Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Oklahoma.
ENCINITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#World Leaders#World History#Role Models#Politics Local#Classroom Board#Jewish#The White Board#Nbc 7
NBC San Diego

Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
FLORIDA STATE
onscene.tv

Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego

09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Shifting Ground Suspends Train Service From Irvine to Oceanside

Metrolink and Amtrak train services were temporarily suspended Friday evening due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California. Service has been suspended in the community of San Clemente on the border of Orange and San Diego counties, according to the North County Transit District. The...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy