Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet
Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
California suburbs rank poorly in new study
Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Encinitas Siblings Launch Suntide Mimosas
Encinitas resident Lyda Hanson said she knew from a young age that she wanted to have her own company someday. Now, at 24, she’s living her dream. Hanson, and brothers Spencer and Wyatt, are the siblings behind Suntide Mimosas, canned drinks made with real juice and sparkling California wine. The drinks can now be found in stores in California Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Oklahoma.
NBC San Diego
Florida Resident Secured Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed and Gave Him a Life Jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
San Diego drivers tired of the excuses for high gas prices
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom ordered state officials to lift restrictions on producing cheaper winter blends of gasoline to provide relief. But the summer blend gas isn't the only reason why gas prices are so high right now. Drivers say they’re tired of the ridiculous prices that have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
onscene.tv
Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego
09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
NBC San Diego
Shifting Ground Suspends Train Service From Irvine to Oceanside
Metrolink and Amtrak train services were temporarily suspended Friday evening due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California. Service has been suspended in the community of San Clemente on the border of Orange and San Diego counties, according to the North County Transit District. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Police Look for Witnesses After Woman Badly Injured in E-bike Crash
A woman in her 60s riding an e-bike was badly hurt earlier this week, and now investigators in that North County city are asking for the public's help investigating the incident. Carlsbad police said the 61-year-old woman was riding the bike near Ponto Drive, which is north of Poinsettia Lane...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
NBC San Diego
California's ‘Inflation Relief' Payments Start Going Out Next Week. Here's What to Know
Inflation is taking a toll on Americans' wallets, especially in the Bay Area, where gas is over $6 per gallon and every day grocery items cost more than ever before. Millions of Californians can look forward to some relief next month thanks to the Middle Class Tax Refund, approved by lawmakers in June.
Comments / 2