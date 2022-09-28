Read full article on original website
thechalkreport.com
QUICK TAKE: Husk, Charleston
A profound disappointment living off its reputation. Husk opened in Charleston in 2010 and has been widely proclaimed as the high point in lowcountry cooking. However, we must have picked the wrong time to go when we visited on a Tuesday and found problems with both the food and the service. It should be said that Husk is now a chain with four units throughout the southeast, two Mineros, and Delaney Oyster House in Charleston. Opening Executive Chef Sean Brock severed his association with Husk in 2019.
The Post and Courier
New French diner coming to Charleston; cafe closing after 17 years; new brewery opening
A French restaurant is coming to the Lowcountry while a West Ashley café is closing after 17 years and a brewery is opening in North Charleston. The couple behind Christophe Artisan Chocolatier's two locations on Society Street in downtown Charleston and Ashley River Road in West Ashley plan to open La Bonne Franquette at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
counton2.com
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix super markets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will...
The Post and Courier
Walmart, Charleston shopping centers close early ahead of Hurricane Ian
Several large shopping centers and retailers across the Lowcountry are closing early ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 on the South Carolina coast. Walmart and Citadel Mall closed at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 while Northwoods Mall will close at 6 p.m. Many retailers at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre closed at 3 p.m.
thelocalpalate.com
Black Food Friday’s Soul Stroll
North Charleston native KJ Kearney, an educator and activist, has long been an advocate for supporting the Black foodways of his home city—he made it official in 2018 when he wrote a proclamation for Red Rice Day, a tribute to the iconic Gullah-Geechee dish that was certified by the City of Charleston. (It now takes place annually on the last Saturday of September.)
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
Charleston City Paper
7 places to get cheesesteaks in Charleston
The cheesesteak may have roots in Philadelphia, but the popular cheesy, beefy sandwich has found its way into the stomach of Charlestonians. At its base, it’s a simple hoagie roll stuffed with melted cheese and thinly sliced beef. These seven Charleston restaurants, however, have added their own spin on...
kiss951.com
Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition
I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
The Post and Courier
Ticketholders complain after The War on Drugs show initially proceeds despite Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON — Heather Tapp had plans to drive down to The War on Drugs concert at Firefly Distillery on Sept. 30 with her wife and another couple from Greenville. She paid $248 for the four tickets and booked a hotel room on Daniel Island. Once she heard about...
The Post and Courier
Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian
Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
Here’s when Charleston could begin feeling impacts from Hurricane Ian
NOTICE! Please click here for updated information on Ian’s impacts and timing along the South Carolina coast. This story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it nears the western Florida coast. After making landfall near the Fort Myers area. […]
Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
The Post and Courier
Breeze Airways offering fall fare sale to 18 destinations from Charleston, starting at $29
Lowcountry residents stuck at home because of Hurricane Ian over the next few days might have some down time on their hands, and an airline that serves Charleston believes it's the right time to offer a fare sale for flights over the winter. Utah-based Breeze Airways announced Sept. 28 it...
charlestondaily.net
Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)
“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
Coburg Cow comes down as Charleston prepares for severe weather
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry landmark that many locals have adopted as a signal that a storm is coming has been removed from its perch as Charleston prepares for impacts from Hurricane Ian. The iconic Coburg Cow on Savannah Highway –lovingly referred to as Bessie– was taken down on Tuesday afternoon. A Facebook group […]
Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
African- American Museum To Open Near Former Slave Dock In Charleston, SC
The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston is set to open in January 2023. Its location is within view of Gadsden’s Wharf, once the largest slave port in the United States. According to The Art Newspaper, the museum “will provide a comprehensive overview of the cultural, socio-economic and...
LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
