klkntv.com
Man smashed windows at downtown business with skateboard, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A skateboard wasn’t used for riding when the windows of a downtown business were shattered Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Just after 12:30 a.m., a witness saw a man use a skateboard to break into Top Shelf, which is near 11th and O Streets.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Accused Of Using Skateboard To Shatter Glass Doors
A Lincoln man was arrested Thursday morning after Lincoln Police say he used a skateboard to shatter the front glass doors of a downtown business. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says just before 1:00 Thursday morning a witness told police someone broke the glass at Top Shelf near 11th and O Street.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after trying to kick officer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was arrested Tuesday evening after trying to kick an officer, Lincoln Police say. Just after 6:40 p.m., officers were sent to a home near 70th and Vine Streets after a 31-year-old woman reported hearing someone in her garage. While investigating the sound, the...
KETV.com
Surveillance cameras capture male suspect breaking into three houses, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — One man, three thefts, including a home invasion — that's who Omaha police are looking for, and you can see him in KETV Crime Stoppers. They say this all happened on Sept. 16. The first incident was near 68th and Dodge streets. Video shows the...
1380kcim.com
York, Neb. Man Arrested In Connection To Camera Thefts From Holy Angels Church
A York, Neb. man accused of stealing cameras from a local church faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Alan Long was booked into the Carroll County jail last week for third-degree burglary, a class D felony, following a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an Aug. 29 incident at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Roselle. Authorities allege video evidence from the church shows Long inside the church around the same time three cameras had been stolen. Long was spotted in Templeton on Sept. 23, and deputies made contact. According to law enforcement, Long admitted to tampering with the church’s cameras and indicated he does not believe cameras should be present in churches. As of this (Thursday) morning, Long remains in custody on a $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Carroll County courthouse.
Ask Omaha: driving to work during the winter in the early mornings in Omaha
Hello, I am considering moving to Omaha but my main concern is driving to work in the morning (either 6am or 7am maybe earlier) during the winter. Are there ever times where driving to work isn't possible in Omaha? I have heard before that not showing up to work due to bad road conditions in Omaha is laughable, but I have also heard from people who live in Omaha that they have called out of work before on really bad days. How would I know if the road is drivable or not some days? I'm not used to the type of winters that Omaha gets. Also, are snow tires necessary or are all season tires all you need?
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
klkntv.com
Portion of South 27th Street in Lincoln now closed through Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The northbound lane of South 27th Street will be closed beginning Thursday for an emergency water main repair. The road will be closed from Highway 2 to Stockwell Street until Oct. 5. Access to homes and businesses in the area will still be available via...
klkntv.com
Inmate escapes while in downtown Lincoln for appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate went downtown for an appointment on Wednesday and “slipped away,” according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Danielle Zelazny, 37, is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was sentenced to two to four years for burglary in Lancaster County.
klkntv.com
Crews battle large grass fire southwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple crews battled a large grass fire southwest of Lincoln near Denton on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was near Southwest 114th Street and West Saltillo Road. By 6 p.m., the fire was out, and crews were leaving. The blaze were reported after 3 p.m. About...
KSNB Local4
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
iheart.com
Lincoln Couple Killed In Western Nebraska Car Crash
(Morrill Co., NE) -- A couple from Lincoln is dead after a car crash in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver of an SUV passed a semi truck in Merrill County Tuesday, slowed down to turn, then was rear-ended by the semi. The State Patrol says 74-year-old Joyce Glaesemann and 75-year-old William Glaesemann died in the crash. The driver of the semi suffered non-life threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
1011now.com
Over eight pounds of cocaine found in Seward County traffic stop
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest man for second homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln man has been arrested for a second homicide, according to Lincoln law enforcement. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 56-year-old William Wright in connection with the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Wright is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon...
1011now.com
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a Bennington woman had died after being struck in traffic Wednesday night. Police determined that Shelby Cherek, 35, who was 22 weeks pregnant, walked into a marked crosswalk after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 62nd and Dodge streets. The investigation revealed she...
1011now.com
RAW: Downed power line catches fire in Naples, Fla.
1011now.com
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people from Lincoln were killed in a crash in Morrill County Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
