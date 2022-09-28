ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
NEWSBTC

Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin

Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
Benzinga

Is The SPY Headed For Another Bull Cycle In This Bear Market: Here's A Look At The Market ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was bouncing up about 1.6% higher on Wednesday after a series of bearish days dropped the ETF almost 12% between Sept. 12 and Tuesday. Whether or not the market is about to experience another bull rally in the larger bear market, or whether Wednesday’s price action is just a short relief rally, will take some time to be seen.
Motley Fool

Why Mind Medicine Stock Soared on a Down Day for the Market

The move was in sharp contrast to the company's share-price swoon the day before. Both are related to a planned secondary stock-and-warrants issue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NEWSBTC

Chainlink Price Struggles To Break Above, Can Price Hit 10?

LINK price holds strong above 50 EMA on daily timeframe with a string. LINK rallies as price eyes $10 ahead of its announcement of staking. The price faces resistance at $9 in the weekly timeframe. Chainlink (LINK) price showed bullish strength recently, but the price has struggled to break above...
NEWSBTC

Uniswap Price Continues Bearish Spell, Can It Move Past $6?

Uniswap price is consistently travelling southward on the one-day chart. UNI’s bulls have not been able to break past its immediate support, causing traders to lose confidence. Over the last 24 hours, Uniswap lost 4% of its value. In the past week, UNI surged 4% on the one-day chart.
NEWSBTC

Solana Price Reverses Its Green Start, What’s The Next Target?

Solana price was off to a good start this week despite choppy market conditions. The bulls have tired out over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the altcoin fell by 3%. Solana prices have risen by nearly 6% in the last week. The technical indicator continued to demonstrate...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Rejected $20,000, Have The Bulls Lost Steam Again?

The Bitcoin price surged over the last 24 hours. However, the bulls have lost steam on the chart. The coin gained nearly 4% in the last 24 hours, but most gains were reversed at press time. In the last week, BTC made no progress in terms of price movement. Technical...
NEWSBTC

ETH Struggles To Break Past $1,300 Resistance – Back To $1K?

ETH, post-merge, has taken traders and investors on a thrilling adventure. The value of Ethereum has decreased by a stunning 26.36 percent since the much-hyped Merge. The token’s recovery from June to August was fully erased by this decrease and the market catastrophe on September 13. Fears of a...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin 90-Day CDD Hits All-Time Low, What Does It Say About Market?

Data shows the Bitcoin 90-day Coin Days Destroyed metric has hit an all-time low, here’s what it says about investors in the BTC market. Bitcoin 90-Day CDD Has Recently Plunged To A New All-Time Low. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, old BTC supply is more dormant...
Motley Fool

Why Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated Are Rising This Week

MicroStrategy purchased hundreds more Bitcoin tokens last week. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NEWSBTC

Why Single-Digit Gains Is The Best Case Scenario For Bitcoin This September

Bitcoin gains for the month of September have been less than encouraging for investors. The month has historically been bearish for the digital asset, which makes it no surprise when multiple dips had begun to rock it. Now, as the month draws to a close, it continues to follow the trend for most of the month. This means that it is likely not to be any significant recovery, and single-digit gains may be the best it can do.
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K

Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC

Is Short Bitcoin ETF Exposure Gearing Up For A Squeeze?

Bitcoin’s short exposure has been gaining favor from both retail and institutional investors over the last couple of months. For most, this position in the digital asset has paid off, given its continued decline over this time. Even then, investors have not eased up in their exposure to this investment vehicle. The total assets under management for short bitcoin ETF are on the rise, sparking speculations of a potential short squeeze.
